Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum
The Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum is located at 115 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie, was previously used as a village library and village hall.

The Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum will open its doors for the season on Wednesday, April 28. Regular open hours will be Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

To celebrate the “First Saturday of the Season” on May 1, the museum will open at 7 a.m. coinciding with the season’s first outdoor S.P. Farmer’s Market (just two blocks east on Market Street).

Do a little shopping to support local growers and makers before stopping by Sun Prairie’s oldest museum at 115 East Main St. to see brand new exhibits. Grab a downtown walking tour booklet to learn about the historic downtown district.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, staff and visitors must wear masks and capacity will be limited to six visitors at a time. Wheelchair lift and second doorbell located on west-side of building. Admission is free and plenty of parking is available behind the museum.

For more, check out www.cityofsunprairie.com/museum, call 608-825-0837 or email museum@cityofsunprairie.com.

