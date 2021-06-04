Fiction
“The Chosen and the Beautiful” by Nghi Vo
Immigrant. Socialite. Magician. Jordan Baker grows up in the most rarefied circles of 1920s American society-she has money, education, , and invitations to some of the most exclusive parties of the Jazz Age. She’s also queer and Asian, a Vietnamese adoptee treated as an exotic attraction by her peers, while the most important doors remain closed to her. But the world is full of wonders: infernal pacts and dazzling illusions, lost ghosts and elemental mysteries. In all paper is fire, and Jordan can burn the cut paper heart out of a man. She just has to learn how. Nghi Vo’s debut novel “The Chosen and the Beautiful” reinvents this classic of the American canon as a coming-of-age story full of magic, mystery, and glittering excess.
“The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of “The Silent Patient” comes a spellbinding tale of psychological suspense, weaving together Greek mythology, murder, and obsession. A handsome and charismatic Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University, Fosca is adored by staff and students alike-particularly by the members of a secret society of female students known as The Maidens. Mariana Andros is a brilliant but troubled group therapist who becomes fixated on The Maidens when one member, a friend of Mariana’s niece Zoe, is found murdered in Cambridge. Mariana quickly suspects that behind the idyllic beauty and beneath the ancient traditions, lies something sinister. She’s convinced that Edward Fosca is guilty of the murder. But why would the professor target one of his students? And why does he keep returning to the rites of Persephone and her journey to the underworld? When another body is found, Mariana’s obsession with proving Fosca’s guilt spirals out of control, she’s determined to stop this killer, even if it costs her everything. Also available in large print, on audio CD, and in Overdrive.
Nonfiction
“The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell
Malcolm Gladwell weaves together the stories of a Dutch genius and his homemade computer, a band of brothers in central Alabama, a British psychopath, and pyromaniacal chemists at Harvard to examine one of the greatest moral challenges in modern American history. Most military thinkers in the years leading up to World War II saw the airplane as an afterthought. But a small band of idealistic strategists had a different view. This ‘Bomber Mafia’ asked: What if precision bombing could, just by taking out critical choke points — industrial or transportation hubs — cripple the enemy and make war far less lethal? A riveting tale of persistence, innovation, and the incalculable wages of war. Also available in Hoopla and Overdrive.
“Punch Me Up to the Gods” by Brian Broome
Cleverly framed around Gwendolyn Brooks’s poem “We Real Cool,” the iconic and loving ode to Black boyhood, “Punch Me Up to the Gods” introduces a powerful new talent in Brian Broome, whose early years growing up in Ohio as a dark-skinned Black boy harboring crushes on other boys propel forward this gorgeous, aching, and unforgettable debut. Brian’s recounting of his experiences—in all their cringe-worthy, hilarious, and heartbreaking glory—reveal a perpetual outsider awkwardly squirming to find his way in. Also available on audio CD.
Large Print
“The Guncle” by Stephen Rowley
Patrick, or Gay Uncle Patrick (GUP, for short), has always loved his niece, Maisie, and nephew, Grant. That is, he loves spending time with them when they come out to Palm Springs for weeklong visits, or when he heads home to Connecticut for the holidays. So, when tragedy strikes and Patrick finds himself suddenly primary guardian despite having a set of “Guncle Rules” ready to go, Patrick has no idea what to expect. Having spent years barely holding on after heartbreak and with his acting career in limbo, he soon realizes that parenting isn’t solved with treats and jokes and that sometimes letting go means letting love in. Also available in Overdrive.
“The Other Black Girl” by Dalia Zakiya Harris
Get Out meets The Devil Wears Prada in this electric debut about the tension that unfurls when two young Black women meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing. Twenty-six-year-old editorial assistant Nella Rogers is tired of being the only Black employee at Wagner Books. Fed up with the isolation and microaggressions, she’s thrilled when Harlem-born and bred Hazel starts working in the cubicle beside hers. They’ve only just started comparing natural hair care regimens, though, when a string of uncomfortable events elevates Hazel to Office Darling, and Nella is left in the dust. Then the notes begin to appear on Nella’s desk: LEAVE WAGNER. NOW. It’s hard to believe Hazel is behind these hostile messages. But as Nella starts to spiral and obsess over the sinister forces at play, she soon realizes that there’s a lot more at stake than just her career. A whip-smart and dynamic thriller and sly social commentary that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Also available on audio CD.
Audiobooks
“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
Before Owen Michaels disappears, he smuggles a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah Hall knows exactly to whom the note refers—Owen’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey. Bailey, who lost her mother, Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her. She quickly realizes her husband isn’t who he said he was. And that Bailey just may hold the key to figuring out Owen’s real identity—and why he disappeared. Hannah and Bailey set out to discover the truth. But as they start putting together the pieces of Owen’s past, they soon realize they’re also building a new future—one neither of them could have anticipated. With its breakneck pacing, dizzying plot twists, and evocative family drama “The Last Thing He Told Me” is a absolutely riveting. Also available in Hoopla and in Overdrive.
“Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams
Brooklynite Eva Mercy is an overworked single mom and bestselling erotica writer. Shane Hall is a reclusive, enigmatic, award-winning literary author who, to everyone’s surprise, shows up in New York. When Shane and Eva unexpectedly meet, sparks fly, but raise their past buried traumas and the eyebrows of New York’s Black literati. What no one knows is that twenty years earlier, teenage Eva and Shane spent one crazy, torrid week madly in love. They may be pretending that everything is fine now, but they can’t deny their chemistry-or the fact that they’ve been secretly writing to each other in their books ever since. Over the next seven days in the middle of a steamy Brooklyn summer, Eva and Shane reconnect, but Eva’s not sure how she can trust the man who broke her heart and there are a few questions she needs answered. With its keen observations of Black life, the condition of modern motherhood, and the consequences of motherless-ness “Seven Days in June” is by turns humorous, warm and deeply sensual.
Teen
“My Contrary Mary” by Cynthia Hand
Welcome to Renaissance France, a place of poison and plots, of beauties and beasts, of mice and... queens? Mary is the queen of Scotland and the jewel of the French court. Except when she’s a mouse. Mary is an Eian (shapeshifter) in a kingdom where Verities rule. It’s a secret that could cost her a head—or a tail. Luckily, Mary has a confidant in her betrothed, Francis. But things at the gilded court take a treacherous turn after the king meets a suspicious end. Thrust onto the throne, Mary faces a viper’s nest of conspiracies and if her secret is revealed, heads are bound to roll.
“The Ones We Were Meant to Find” by Joan He
Cee has been trapped on an abandoned island for three years without any recollection of how she arrived, or memories from her life prior. All she knows is that somewhere out there, beyond the horizon, she has a sister named Kay, and it’s up to Cee to cross the ocean and find her. In a world apart, 16-year-old STEM prodigy Kasey Mizuhara lives in an eco-city built for people who protected the planet―and now need protecting from it. It’s been three months since Celia’s disappearance, and Kasey has given up hope. Logic says that her sister must be dead. But nevertheless, she decides to retrace Celia’s last steps. Where they’ll lead her, she does not know. Her sister was full of secrets. But Kasey has a secret of her own.
Children’s
“Rescue” by Jennifer A. Neilsen
657 days ago Meg’s British father left their home in France to fight the Nazi’s, leaving some codes in a jar for her to decipher, and Meg and her French mother moved to the Perche, a region in France near Normandy known for its forests; now Meg watches the German soldiers in town, and sometimes carries messages for the French resistance--but suddenly things have gotten much more dangerous: there is a wounded British officer hiding in her grandmother’s barn, a family of German refugees who are trying to get to Spain, and the Nazis have arrived on the doorstop searching for the fugitives.
“Sydney & Taylor Explore the Whole World” by Jacqueline Davis & Deborah Hocking
Sydney is a skunk and Taylor is a hedgehog, but no matter how odd the pairing may seem, their friendship comes naturally. They live happily in their cozy burrow . . . until the day Taylor gets his Big Idea to go see the Whole Wide World. From mountains taller than a hundred hedgehogs, valleys wider than a thousand skunks, to the dangers that lie in the human world, Sydney and Taylor wanted to see it all. With a map and a dream, they bravely set off, soon discovering that the world is much bigger than they realized.