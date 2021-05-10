Green Thumb Gardening series starts May 24

The University of Wisconsin Extension is offering 2021 Green Thumb Gardening Late Spring Series-Online Talks on Wednesdays from May 24th — June 16 from 6-8 p.m. Cost ranges from $12.00-50.
Contact Lisa Johnson at 608-224-3715 or Johnson.lisa@countyofdane.com to register.
The Green Thumb Gardening series will give you the practical knowledge to keep your home garden thriving! University of Wisconsin Extension educators and local horticulture experts will provide in-depth and accessible information for everyone from the novice to the experienced gardener.
{span}• Diseases in the Garden May 24 andMay 26 Part 1- Fundamentals of Plant Diseases (24th) and Part 2 – Growing Healthy Plants: Basics In Plant Disease Management (26th):{/span} Brian Hudelson of the Plant Disease Diagnostics Clinic will present information about disease-causing organisms (fungi, bacteria, viruses, phytoplasmas and nematodes) and the symptoms they cause, as well as information on environment factors that favor disease development. (Speaker Brian Hudelson)
{span}• Strawberries, Raspberries and Blueberries June 7: {/span}Learn about planting, fertilizing, pruning and overwintering these three types of fruit crops. Variety recommendations, insect/disease management and some troubleshooting will be included as well. (Speaker Lisa Johnson)
{span}• Insects in the Garden June 9: {/span}Insects are an extremely diverse and critically important group of animals. In this class, PJ Liesch, Director of the UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab will discuss the basic anatomy, physiology, and ecology of these creatures and take a brief look at the main groups of insects.
{span}• Healthy Houseplants June 14: {/span}Have you ever wondered why your houseplant is not doing well? This class is for you! We will cover general houseplant-growing techniques such as matching light levels with plant needs, proper watering, repotting and fertilizing before moving into ID and management of insect and disease issues. (Speaker Lisa Johnson)
{span}• Fruit Tree Care June 16:{/span} This class will cover fruit tree care, from selection, to planting to pruning to pest control. (Speaker Lisa Johnson)
