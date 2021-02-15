Adult Services
Adult Winter Reading Program
There’s still time to join the fun and log your reading online! The more you read, the more chances you have to win a grand prize. The Adult Winter Reading Program runs through the end of February. Register at https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.org/. Keep warm and read on!
Civil Rights History
Thursday, Feb. 25 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Renowned human rights activist, Fred Reed, will discuss the Civil Rights Movement through the lens of his personal experience and countless achievements as well as the luminaries he worked with along the way. Fred was a member of the Milwaukee NAACP Youth Council Commandos, leading the struggle for open housing legislation and served as a member of the March On Milwaukee 50th Anniversary Coordinating Committee. He is also the recipient of the Milwaukee Times' Black Excellence Award and was honored by For My Brothers for his significant contributions to the Black community. This event will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom login information, please register on the event page on the Sun Prairie Public Library website.
Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club
Sunday, Feb. 28th 3-4 p.m.
A new monthly book club devoted to creating meaningful conversations about race by exploring works of contemporary and historical African-American authors. Discussions are led by Sun Prairie residents, Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin. Get ready to get uncomfortable and get real! February's selection is The New Jim Crow, by Michelle Alexander. Limited copies will be available at the library for those who register for the discussion. Please call the Information Desk at 825-0702 to pick up a copy. This title is also in e-book and audio formats through Hoopla, to Sun Prairie library card holders. The Urban SUN book club will meet via Zoom until further notice. Please register to attend the discussion on the event page on our website, and Zoom details will be emailed to you.
Book Buzz
Fridays at 12 noon
Want to know what books are buzzing? Looking for something great to read? We've got you covered! Every Friday at noon, library staff are live on Facebook to share with you some of the hot books we are reading! You can also watch Book Buzz videos when it is convenient for you-- past videos can be found in the Videos section of the Sun Prairie Public Library Facebook page.
Adult Services Librarians are available to assist you by telephone, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Call the Information Desk at 825-0702.
Children’s & Teen Services
Winter Reading Program
Winter Reading Challenge: Keep Warm and Read On. Enter your reading in Beanstack and earn a book. ALL reading counts -- including the reading you do for school! Through Feb. 28. Register today at https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.org/
Continue to Celebrate Black History Month with Picture Books.
On Mondays and Fridays throughout the entire month of February, tune in for picture books to learn about and celebrate Black History! New books will premiere on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. each week. The recordings will be available for a minimum of one week on the SPPLYS Facebook page and the SPPL YouTube Channel.
Storytimes
Small Fry Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Storytime is on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Join the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group to participate or view on the SPPL YouTube Channel.
Hanging Out with Ms. Lynn
Wednesday, Feb. 17 10:30-11 a.m.
Come hang out! Hear new books, sing songs, play games, dance...you never know what you'll do with Ms. Lynn! View on the SPPLYS Facebook page and on the SPPL YouTube Channel.
Family Adventure Day - Registration Required
Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.
Geared for kids in grades K-5. This program requires you to pick up a supply bag that will include materials to make a LED paper plate flower! Sammy will then walk everyone through how to make the project while on Zoom. Email Sammy to register, pick up supplies, and get the Zoom link: snieman@sunlib.org
Programming-To-Go
Would you like a brown paper bag full of activities to entertain your child? Just ask. Each bag is filled with at least three activities for your Preschooler (age 2-5). During the school year, we are focusing on Preschoolers as a regular PTG offering, with Family Bags offered periodically. They can be requested at any time along with a Librarian's Choice book request -- we are happy to include one with a curbside pickup.
Teen Jackbox with Melissa – Registration Required
Tuesday, Feb. 23 4-5 p.m.
You can play Jackbox games with Melissa on Zoom on the fourth Tuesday at 4 p.m. Registration required. Email Melissa to register: mcarollo@sunlib.org
Among Us with Melissa
Fridays from 3-4 p.m.
Melissa wants to learn how to play Among Us. Teach her how. Registration required for each session and space is limited. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register. All sessions will be held on Zoom.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Mondays, 4-5 p.m. C.H. Bird Elementary
The Dream Bus is a library on wheels! Sign-up for a library card, return materials, and get free books, movies, wi-fi and more! Visit the table outside the Dream Bus, for touch-less browsing. On-board service will not be offered. Staff will be observing social distancing and wearing masks.
New Digital Services!
Creativebug
Creativebug.com has thousands of award-winning art & craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. Creativebug is the number one inspirational resource for DIY, crafters and makers and patrons receive expert instruction and inspiration straight to your favorite device so you can learn at your own pace – anytime and anywhere with new classes added daily. Access to this resource was made possible by funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the CARES ACT.
Digital Magazines
Patrons now have access to over 3,000 digital magazines using the same Libby and OverDrive apps used for e-books and e-audiobooks. There is no waiting time and all magazines are simultaneous use. The collection can be searched or browsed by clicking on the Collections tab at the top of Wisconsin's Digital Library.
Drive-Thru Holds Pick-Up Window: Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The drive-thru window is available for contactless, no-appointment pickup every Sunday afternoon. To pick up at the window, place a hold in LINKcat. When you receive notice that your hold is available, drive to the library and into the driveway that leads past the bookdrops. Follow the signs to the service window that has been installed in the porch. Pick-ups will take around 5 minutes per vehicle, so if 2 cars are in front of you, expect to wait 15 minutes before you have your holds in hand. Visit our website (www.sunlib.org) for more details.
Most Indoor Services Suspended
Most services inside the library are currently suspended and the front doors are locked. Patrons who need technology services (computers, copier, printer, fax, scan) are allowed inside the library, but all other patrons will be asked to access the library through digital services and curbside pickup. To access library technology services, ring the doorbell in the front of the library. A staff member will escort you into the building. No other in-person services are available until further notice.
Technology Service Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2-6 p.m.
Services available
Computer use (limited to four people at a time and 1 hour sessions)
Copy, print, fax, scan services
Curbside delivery of holds (during Curbside Pickup Hours)
All digital services and collections
Phone consultations with Adult and Youth Services staff
Wireless service from the parking lot
Curbside pickup of holds continues to be available by appointment. For questions about holds pickup, please call the library at 825-7323 or email us using our contact form, under “Contact Us” on www.sunlib.org.
Curbside Pickup Hours:
Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m-1 p.m.
