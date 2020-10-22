Halloween costumes and decorations are flying out the doors of Sun Prairie’s Goodwill store.
Even in the ghoulishness of a global pandemic, some fans are committed to celebrating the holiday — while socially-distancing, of course.
“We are selling a lot more decorations and costumes now because after all, people still want to have fun,” said Goodwill Communication Coordinator David Johnson.
The Halloween inventory is bursting at the McCoy Road store with new costumes and one-of-a-kind resale pieces.
Store manager Kelly Wojcik said donations flooded into the store after the safer-at-home pandemic orders this spring when people had extra time to clean out their closets.
That means lots of interesting pieces to create a memorable and unique Halloween holiday, Wojcik said. That’s evident with all the Facebook posts on Goodwill’s Cost-Zoom contest.
And with pandemic-impacted pocketbooks, at Goodwill, the price is right.
“Goodwill is always a bargain. People can put together a costume for as little as $15-20,” Johnson said.
Even if people don’t want to shop in person because of the pandemic, Goodwill has found a solution. People can use Goodwill’s online shopping and auction site to see what’s available and have the item shipped or pick-up curbside.
Hot items on the site for Halloween are a Tyrolean alpine yodeling polka hat, an accordion, a mink stole, sombrero/guitar combo, and Harley Davidson leather pants.
For those who want to shop in-store, Johnson said Goodwill is following recommended health protocols to keep customers and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goodwill is also staying on its mission to employ people who have disabilities and other challenges. Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin last year employed 873 people and provided workforce development and housing services for an investment of nearly $20 million.
That’s why shopping at Goodwill makes sense, Johnson said, because it helps support the community and is a good buy.
“People can really stretch the value of their dollars and find a unique item at the same time,” Johnson said.
The Goodwill Sun Prairie store is located at 2111 McCoy Road in the Prairie Square Shopping Center; get more information at www.goodwillscwi.org and on Facebook.
