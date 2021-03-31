Dane County Fair is back for 2021

After COVID-19 corralled last year’s Dane County Fair to online only, 2021 is going forward with an in-person festival at the Alliant Energy Center July 15-18.
Dane County Fair Association, Inc. officials expect to create a safe environment for the fair to go ahead, with recommendations from the Public Health Madison Dane County, and Dane County residents’ access to the COVID-19 vaccination.
“Dane County is proud to partner with the Fair and help safely return a summer tradition to our Alliant Energy Center,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.
The fair will include nightly concerts, stunt shows, a carnival and the ever popular youth exhibits. A variety of animals will be part of the Dane County Fair.
Updates will be announced at danecountyfair.com
“The Dane County Fair Association’s decision to host this year’s Fair was made after careful consideration of our ability to host a safe event for all participants with input from Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center,” said Dick Straub, President of the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. “We look forward to re-establishing our county fair tradition to highlight the hard work and accomplishments of our county’s youth and to provide a safe and enjoyable family experience.”
The Dane County Fair will showcase youth exhibitor projects and some attractions during on the fair’s website and social media channels.
With the cancellation of last year’s fair, the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. sustained a substantial financial loss and is asking for the community’s support by becoming a Friend of the Fair. To make a tax-deductible Friend of the Fair donation to the Dane County Fair, visit danecountyfair.com/pages/Donate.php. To make a donation over the phone, or or any questions, contact the Fair Office at 608-291-2900 or danecountyfair2900@gmail.com.
