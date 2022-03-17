Winnowings

10 Years Ago
March 15, 2012
After some issues last year, the Sun Prairie Area School District has a final product for advertising in schools. As was previously stated in the Feb. 27 Finance Committee meeting, paid advertising may be allowed on Sun Prairie athletic fields, auditorium, program pamphlets, school publications or other venues where it would be directed to members of the public. Advertising is not allowed in classrooms or other areas where it would be directed primarily to students.
Dancer Ella Blake is profiled in this issue. A strong showing at the Olreachtas Irish Dance competition last November resulted in Ellie Blake and her team being invited to participate in the World Championships of Irish Dance competition in Belfast, Ireland, this April. Blake started Irish dancing when she was 8 years old.
An article describes steps taken to protect the Token Creek water shed. The watershed drains snowmelt and rainfall through a 10-mile channel which connects with a 77-mile network of smaller tributaries. The spring-fed system is the largest contributor of water to Lake Mendota. The groundwater discharge from the Token Creek wetland is three times greater than any other spring system in Dane County.
The Sun Prairie High School Varsity Dance Team won the National Championship title in the Small Hip Hop division at the Contest of Champions National Dance Competition, March 3 and 4.
BIRTHS: A girl to Eric Basile and Virginia Clinton, March 11. A boy to Kyle and Shannon Schenk, Feb. 25.
25 Years Ago
March 20, 1997
Helen Schmitt celebrated her 90th birthday on March 15. She has been a resident of Sun Prairie since 1911. On her birthday, Schmitt’s family honored her with a party. She has six children, 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The group known as Sun Prairie Citizens for Pet Exercise Area is continuing their public relations effort to inform Sun Prairie area residents about the Sun Prairie Pet Exercise area by seeking funds for a fence to enclose the area, located on South Bird Street on the former city landfill property. They are fundraising, planning for a mid-April fence raising party, and preparing for the grand opening of the facility on May 7.
A feature profile covers Sun Prairie ice cream delivery man Greg Rupnow and his collection of antique swords. He has a collection of Civil War swords carried by officers and cavalrymen and researched the story behind each one.
WEDDING: Robert Linder and Amy Sue Masshardt, Dec. 28.
BIRTHS: Girls to Kathleen and Brent Blonigan, March 15; Sharon and Grant Mackey, March 17. A boy to Marcia Fay and Don Schara, March 12.
50 Years Ago
March 23, 1972
The City Council approved the purchase of a City Ambulance.
Photos of the members of the prom court appear on the front page. The date for the prom is April 14.
A brief feature tells of the new street names in Sun Prairie, which are a contrast to the old names of the first streets in the village. In the early days, the names were more matter of fact. The main street was called Main Street; the street leading to Bristol was called Bristol Street; the street leading to Columbus was called Columbus Street; and the street leading to Windsor was called Windsor Street.
An article discusses the nature of “individualized classes” at the local junior high for science and social studies. More freedom is allowed students, which seems to mean that those with good motivation flourish with the system.
Davis Renk will tour Europe with a college group May 1 to June 4. The program is sponsored by Concordia College.
The local post office has received some mini trucks for their routes.
Mr. and Mrs. Everett McCoy will observe their 50th wedding anniversary March 26.
Louis Miller, 23, of East Bristol, is serving with the Peace Corps on the island of Ponape, the most densely populated and heavily wooded island in Micronesia in the South Pacific.
A summary of the high school curriculum appears in this issue.
Two local musicians are in the Wisconsin Junior Symphony. They are Jon Yoshihara, violinist, and Casey Scheurell, percussionist.
WEDDING: Cynthia Zimmerman and Daniel Grob, March 4.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Derek Updegraff, March 13; Mr. and Mrs. George Weisensel, March 19.
DEATHS: Mrs. Mayme Paterson, 77, March 15; Ernest A. Gohre, 63, March 10; Joseph S. Lindsay, 73, March 14; Ole Sharpee, 79, March 17. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Dana Burnstad, March 16.
75 Years Ago
March 20, 1947
The Veterans of Foreign Wars plan to organize a group here.
G.G. Waller will be the resident manager of the movie theater here while Charles Nygaard will be gone for a road showing of a Norwegian film throughout the United States.
Governor Walter S. Goodland, 84, died suddenly March 12. He was the oldest man ever to serve as governor of any state. He has served as governor since 1942 and was reelected last fall by a majority. His only campaigning was over the radio.
Twelve students from Sun Prairie are attending the U.W.
The egg pick up truck of C.J. Berst & Co. will be in the area March 24. A telephone call or a post card will bring the truck to your farm. A telephone call or a post card will bring the truck to your farm. For Grade A Large eggs, 40 cents per dozen is paid.
Betty Grausnick has been chosen as the president of student government at Downer College, Milwaukee for next year.
At Mayt’s Seed and Feed store, you can buy 100 White Leghorn chicks for $15.95 and with each 100 chicks, you get 100 pounds of starter mash.
WEDDING: Violante Cook and Marshall A. Rice of Milwaukee, Feb. 15.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Farmer, March 12.
DEATHS: Mrs. Mary Carleton, 85, March 13.
100 Years Ago
March 23, 1922
The members of the Sun Prairie Concert Band were guests of Jake Kleiner at his new restaurant on Monday.
F.M. Tester is installing a new soda fountain and fixtures in his restaurant this week. The fountain is an elaborate type with polished marble counter and carries all conveniences and modern appliances for serving cold delicacies of the summer season.
Last Saturday night, the local Legion Basketball Team lost the championship game to Baraboo, 33-28.
At the town hall rural school, the children had roast chicken for lunch supplied by Mrs. E. Suchomel. On the same day, Mrs. Renz sent a birthday cake for Elsie Renz’s birthday. Mrs. William Bradley sent a roast of pork on Tuesday. The treats were much enjoyed.
WEDDING: Mildred Hanson and Everett McCoy, yesterday afternoon.
DEATH: Wenzel Blaschka, 77, recently.
124 Years Ago
March 18, 1897
On March 17, Corbett was knocked out in fourteen rounds by Fitzsimmons, who is now the champion pugilist of the world.
There is some talk of putting a new railway line through here, running from Prairie du Chien to Milwaukee.
The photographer W.C. Mathieu will be at the Lohneis Hall March 29-April 1.
Great improvements have been made in the interior of A. Rueth’s store in the past few weeks. It has been newly painted and rearranged and, in a few weeks, a plate glass front will be put in. (The store was in the building which stands on the southwest corner of Main and Bristol Streets. It remained in the Rueth family until taken over by Joe and Carl Conrad in the 1940s.)
DEATH: Peter Qualen, 29, Monday.