NEW YORK (AP) — The big upcoming “Friends” reunion special is inviting a few extra friends — maybe even you.
Cast members of the popular show have announced that five fans will get a chance to watch the reunion taping live and rub shoulders with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had,” the cast announced April 21. “Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”
The sweepstakes offer is being presented by The All In Challenge and all proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The minimum bid is $10.
Production on the HBO Max special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Plans call for it to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.
