Weybridge Village Condominium Association members donate $2,025 to the Sun Prairie Food Pantry

Weybridge Village Condominium Association members donated $2,025 to the Sun Prairie Food Pantry and are challenging other area condo associations to do the same.
It all started out with a phone call from a member, Sandy Schuette, to Linda Martin, Board Secretary, asking if there might be anyone in the neighborhood who could sew masks for condo association members to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic virus.
"We put the request on our website and the next day, we had several members saying they would be glad to help out, so, we put our heads together and came up with a plan," Martin said. "Fabric and supplies were donated by members, as well as the labor from our awesome seamstresses Sue Sullivan, Barb Uselman, Barb Perkins and Karen Schreiber."
Sandy Schuette did most of the cutting and after all the masks were made, she delivered them to the owners, maintaining the required safety precautions and social distancing of course.
With most of the members of the 34 households in Weybridge wanting masks it required some work to accomplish the task – a couple weeks later and members were donning their newest wardrobe accessories, but then came the question, what can we do to thank these ladies?
"Another blast went out to our members on the website and a suggestion was made to donate to the Sun Prairie Food Pantry – a cause that is right here in our community and a perfect way to show our thanks," Martin said.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is seeing record demand from people who have lost jobs or impacted in other ways because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a little over one week, the $1,500 goal was surpassed.
"On the last day, we had a total of $2,025 – what a wonderful win-win! (That’s why the black and white checkered outfit – kind of like being at the checkered finish line," Martin said.
As one member said “Weybridge Village Condos is a wonderful place to live and this is just one of the many ways we have shown each other, and our community, what is important to us. When someone in our neighborhood needs help, all they have to do is ask, and members step up to help.”
Weybridge Village Condo Association challenges other area condo associations to do something – be creative, it can really be fun, and who knows, maybe you too can make a difference in our community, Martin said.
Mark Thompson from the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry said “no donation is too small and they are grateful for anything anyone can do right now, at a time when they cannot accept their normal donations from local farmers and markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.”
"Next step – game on – we challenge you – let’s see what this challenge can do for the Sun Prairie Food Pantry," Martin said.
