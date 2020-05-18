Msgr. Moellenberndt to retire in July

Msgr. Duane R. Moellenberndt announced that he will retire in early July after 22 years at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie.
After 44 years as a priest in various parishes in the Diocese 22, including Sacred Hearts, Moellenberndt said it is time for him to enter the next stage of his life.
“I retire, of course, with mixed feelings but I also believe it is the right time to do so. I am so grateful to God for the wonderful gift of priesthood and thankful to all of you for your kindness, support, and encouragement over the years. I intend to continue helping in parishes around the Diocese so I certainly hope to remain active in the priesthood and serving our Diocese,” Moellenberndt said.
The new pastor will be Fr. Tom Kelley, currently serving at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Cross Plains.
“Father is a wonderful priest and will be a great pastor here,” Moellenberndt said.
The date of the change is July 11.
