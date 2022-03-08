Prompted by recent Centers for Disease Control guidance, the Wisconsin Council of Churches today released its most significant updates yet to its core guidelines for churches gathering in the COVID era.
The new guidelines expresses concern that CDC reliance on hospitalization rates downplays the ongoing pandemic and may be too little, too late to respond to new and potentially more dangerous surges in COVID-19 infections.
Instead, the WCC encourages practices rooted in Christian values of community, hospitality, and care and concern for the vulnerable.
According to the document text, “We respect the CDC and the work of the scientists within that institution. However, the latest recommendations seem connected with values more aligned with commerce, industry and public sentiment than the values that have guided us since the beginning of the pandemic.”
In contrast, the council’s guidelines recommend using a sliding scale of conditions to make nuanced decisions that center the concerns of persons with disabilities, the immunocompromised, and other vulnerable individuals, while respecting the varying comfort levels of community members.
That includes best practices in masking and distancing, vaccination requirements, communication and adapting mitigations in adaptive and responsive ways. It also offers advice for churches when communities are relaxing COVID-safer protocols and suggests ways to prepare for the future and long-term impacts of the pandemic.