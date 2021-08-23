The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival returns this summer, offering “hybrid” concerts – live events in the barn implementing limited seating and other COVID-19 safety protocols, along with a streaming option for remote viewing.
“Although the Token Creek Festival presented a virtual season last summer, Music from the Barn, the cessation of live events still seems highly unusual and disorienting,” said artistic co-director John Harbison.
Composers may have been the few musicians who found it unusually productive—and not so different from other years. Audiences, confined at home, “attended” concerts over screens, or simply went without.
Performers have been vigorous in sending forth a great deal of music, and teachers have gamely zoomed with their students, but for them the year has been a distinct abruption, an award of time without the completed circuit of live listeners, leaving them thinking, perhaps too often, about Legacies, without the chance to add in, make sounds in public, and directly exchange ideas with their colleagues.
And so the Token Creek Festival resumes this summer, in a season titled “Legacy,” by picking up threads, but with a greater appreciation of where they came from and where they lead.
2021 PROGRAMS
Jazz at Token Creek
Tuesday & Wednesday
Aug. 24 & 25 at 5 p.m.
Chamber jazz in an intimate club setting, exploring especially the music of Irving Berlin. Classics like “Cheek to Cheek” alongside less familiar but no less alluring songs from this master tunesmith. The Token Creek House Band, with a guest appearance by some local upstarts offering a modern spin.
Café or balcony seating.
Rose Mary Harbison, jazz violin | Tom Artin, trombone | Vince Jesse, guitar
John Harbison, piano | Paul Muench, piano
John Schaffer, bass | Jim Huwe, drums
_______________________
Chamber Music Society of Minnesota
Saturday & Sunday
Aug. 28 & 29 at 4 p.m.
“A jewel in the state’s cultural crown” — The St. Paul Pioneer Press
Committed to the beauty and vitality of intimate chamber music, our neighborsto the north offer an inspiring program of music by Mozart, Harbison, and Skrowaczewski.
Young-Nam Kim, violin | Ariana Kim, violin
Daniel Kim, viola | Sally Chisholm, viola
Jane O’Hara, cello | Timothy Lovelace, piano
_______________________
An Evening of Bach & Haydn
Wednesday
Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
The kind of conversation and insights you’ve come to expect from TCF in this fireside chat with music of Bach & Haydn.
Rose Mary Harbison, violin | John Harbison, piano
Karl Lavine, cello | Karen Boe, piano
_______________________
Season Finale: Strings!
Saturday & Sunday
Sept. 4 & 5 at 4 p.m.
Spotlight on the cello in music ranging from soulful and poignant to boisterous and sparkling.
Vivaldi — Violin Concerto in C major, from La Cetra
Menotti — Suite for Two Cellos and Piano
Harbison — Presences, for cello and string quintet
Vivaldi — Concerto in G minor for Two Cellos
Rose Mary Harbison, violin | Isabella Lippi, violin | Laura Burns, violin
Karl Lavine, cello | Mark Bridges, cello | Ross Gilliland, bass
Jeffrey Stanek, piano | John Harbison, keyboard
More program details and information can be found at the website: https://tokencreekfestival.org.
Tickets, ranging from $32 — $45 (students $12), may be purchased on-line or through a print-and-mail order form at https://tokencreekfestival.org/tickets/
The festival has posted these covid safety guideline:
Out of respect for the musicians and audiences, the festival organizers ask that you attend remotely unless you are fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of your attendance at a concert.
In person concerts: In the barn, the festival will adhere scrupulously to Dane County guidelines for safety protocols regarding the pandemic.
Measures will include: reduced attendance capacity, seating distanced by attending groups or pods, masks worn at all times in the building, and safety adjustments to reception refreshments.
Virtual attendance, on-demand concerts: For the first time, TCCMF will offer a virtual streaming option.
Concert videos will be posted the day after the live event, and will be available on-demand throughout the duration of the festival and for the week following, until Sept. 13. Please select this option on the ticket order form. Please note: virtual tickets do not include access to in-person attendance at live concerts in the barn.
For more information tokencreekfestival@gmail.com