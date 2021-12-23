Boy Scout Troop 333 is 28 years old in 2021. Throughout that history, they’ve made some impactful contributions to Sun Prairie.
Seventy-three total Eagle Scout projects in those years have included toiletry bags for the homeless, an outdoor chess board for Camp Gray, a retired flags program, a Gaga Ball Pit for Sacred Heart School students, the Sun Prairie Welcome sign on Windsor Street, and more.
Currently, Troop 333 has 68 youth members in fifth grade all the way up to high school seniors, and 39 registered adults. Boys can start working towards Eagle Scout rank once they’ve earned the required amount of merit badges.
Kids have joined at any level (during sixth, seventh, and eighth grades, and some without Cub Scout membership first).
Due to the continuing pandemic, Scouts concentrated on meeting outside or masked inside during 2020 and 2021. Projects and merit badge activities are youth-lead, while adults support and supervise activities. The troop meets weekly and has outings once a month.
Court of Honor
Most recently, the troop held its Court of Honor Ceremony this fall at Sheehan Park for scouts and families. The gatherings are held about every three months to give an awards update and debrief.
A graphic prepared for the event outlined impressive achievements. Since March 2021, Troop 333 scouts had earned 173 Merit Badges, camped 409 days (cumulative for each summer camp scout plus additional weekend outings), and performed 142 service hours.
At the Court of Honor, Eagle Scouts and high school juniors Christopher Kukurra and Ethan Flood were recognized for merit badge and Eagle Palm earnings.
Kukurra has earned 110 merit badges and Flood said his total is around 50. Eagle Palms are awards presented to Scouts who earn merit badges beyond what’s required for Eagle Scout status.
Flood performed upkeep work on a local cemetery and earned Eagle Scout rank as a freshman in 2019. He says he chose to continue in Boys Scouts because “I’ve had a great experience, and I’ve done outings and activities I never would have had the chance to do otherwise,” he said.
Scouts “definitely gives you an idea of what you might like. You have an opportunity to teach the younger Scouts and help them, beyond rank advancement,” Flood said.
When asked which merit badges were the most challenging to earn, Flood said he found the finance management one useful. The scuba diving merit badge requires certification and was challenging. Because of his Scout experiences, Flood is interested in aviation and engineering.
Summer hits
Heather Reeder is a Committee Member and the troop’s New Member coordinator, and also parent to Logan Reeder, an Eagle Scout, and Charlie Reeder. This past summer, “we had 10 scouts go High Adventure Sailing,” said Reeder.
“Seven kids went whitewater rafting [in Michigan]. We had about 42 kids go to summer camp this year,” said Reeder.
Camp is held at rotating facilities and was close to home this year at the Ed Bryant Scout Reservation in Mauston, Wis. It provides an opportunity to work on multiple merit badges in one week. Popular activities included game design, climbing, water sports, shooting, archery, metalworking, axe throwing, and sleeping under the stars. Several boys went on a Wilderness Survival campout and built their own shelters.
“Some of our boys earned Order of the Arrow this summer - an honor society in scouting,” said Reeder.
Those honorees included Charlie Reeder, Christopher Rasmuson, Michael Garstka, Alex Knebel, Matthew Voegeli, Alex Deziel, Carson Clumpner, and Zach Feldmann.
Leadership opportunities
Elections for patrol leaders, the senior patrol leader, and other leadership positions were held this fall. The outgoing senior patrol leader, sophomore Michael Garstka, said overseeing the troop’s overall operation isn’t always easy, at a recent meeting.
“You have to give direct instructions,” Garstka said. “But you get to know all the kids pretty well, and you want to see them succeed.”
Junior and incoming senior patrol leader Matt Voegeli agreed.
“We will help you work towards Eagle rank, but it’s fine if you don’t,” he said. “I’m excited to watch them grow in their progress and support them as much as I can.”
Voegeli said, “Scouts is about having fun, learning discipline, camaraderie, getting to know people.”
Reeder also touched on the benefits of Scouts.
“Scouting teaches so many of the life skills that you don't learn in school. Scouting teaches the importance of community involvement, respect, how to talk to others, how to plan projects, working with others, independence, determination, and leadership," Reeder said. "Regardless of if you make it to Eagle or not, every meeting, every outing you learn something new, work with others in new ways, become a stronger young adult, and you’re ready to enter the world with some amazing skills."
Boy Scout Troop 333 is currently renewing members for the new year. If you are interested in having your child join the troop, contact Heather Reeder at hpreeder@gmail.com for more information and meeting details.