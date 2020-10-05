Hauntings of the Midwest on Facebook Live event Oct. 7

Join the Sun Prairie Public Library Hauntings of the Midwest - Facebook Live event on Oct. 7.
This one is not for the faint of heart! Join us for a delightfully scary night with Chad Lewis, arguably the Midwest’s most famous paranormal researcher -- and certainly local favorite -- returns to take us on a grisly journey to some of the most gruesome haunts located throughout the heart of our country. Filled with tragic murders, bizarre suicides, serial killers, and untimely deaths, these stories will leave you awake long into the night...
Wednesday, Oct. 7 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Facebook Live
