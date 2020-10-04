The Madison Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced that a Musicians' Relief Fund has been established with the goal of securing $355,000 to cover 100% of the orchestra payrolls for the canceled September through December 2020 subscription concerts. This initiative is in addition to the compensation already provided to its musicians for canceled services from April 2020 to date.
To launch the fund, the MSO Board of Directors has committed current Symphony resources to guarantee 52% of the $355,000 total and has informed the orchestra that the September and October orchestra payrolls will be paid in full.
MSO is seeking community support to help raise another $171,000 to assure the orchestra’s compensation for the canceled November and December 2020 subscription concerts.
All contributions to this effort will directly support the musicians. An Anonymous Donor has launched the appeal with a $50,000 lead gift. The campaign seeks to raise the additional funds by Nov. 5, 2020.
All contributions to the MSO Musicians' Relief Fund are tax-deductible and will be used for musician compensation. Donations can be mailed to the Madison Symphony Orchestra, 222 W. Washington Ave., Suite 460, Madison WI, 53703.
An online donation form is found at madisonsymphony.org/relief-gift. To contribute gifts of appreciated stock or to discuss other options, contact Jeff Breisach, Manager of Individual Giving, at jbreisach@madisonsymphony.org.
"The 91 members of the Symphony are a core cultural asset of the greater Madison community," MSO Board President Ellsworth Brown stated. "We are committed to doing all we can to assist them through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic."
"While some MSO musicians have other day jobs, many rely heavily on the wages they earn performing with this Symphony, as well as other orchestras and ensembles in the region," said MSO Executive Director Rick Mackie. "The cancellations of services have caused stress and anxiety for our artists.”
The MSO has demonstrated support of our musicians since April of this year, compensating the orchestra for all canceled rehearsals and performances. Generous donors, strong financial management and a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Loan enabled the Symphony to pay 100% of the orchestra payrolls for the April and May subscription concerts, the spring youth education programs, HeartStrings, Madison Opera and Overture Presents engagements, and Concert on the Green. These unexpected paychecks provided relief to the Orchestra, and MSO musicians were forthcoming with their individual appreciation.
The MSO celebrates its 95th season in 2020–2021. The MSO has grown to be one of America’s leading regional orchestras, providing Madison and south-central Wisconsin with cultural and educational opportunities to interact with great masterworks and top-tier guest artists from around the world; learn more at madisonsymphony.org
