The Sun Prairie Public Library (SPPL) has received a grant from the UW Madison’s Center for South Asia to educate and engage the community about South Asian culture.
The $969 award is part of the “South Asia in Wisconsin” Wisconsin Books Project and will be used for general acquisitions, book club kits and creative programming. SPPL is one of the 17 libraries in Wisconsin to receive an award.
This project is supported with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Education Title VI. National Resource Center program, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s Library Services team. Funds from this award will assist library staff in creating unique materials and programming that reflects the diversity of the Sun Prairie community.
On Aug. 13, 2020, The Sun Prairie Public Library Board endorsed a Racial Literacy Plan as a way to offer opportunities for staff and the community to enhance racial literacy skills. It is a plan of action in response to the Public Library Association’s condemnation of racism and the call for all library workers to commit to structural change and to take action towards ending systemic racism and injustice. The success of this plan has generated enthusiasm for deeper learning through the library’s collections and program offerings.
“The UW-Madison Center for South Asia is thrilled to partner with the Sun Prairie Public Library to highlight the South Asian community and promote racial literacy,” said Sarah Beckman, Associate Director of the UW-Madison Center for South Asia.
Book club kits will be made available for local book groups to borrow for their own discussions as well, extending the reach of selected titles beyond just the library's programming.
“Diverse programs and collections are critical to connection and understanding,” said Svetha Hetzler, Sun Prairie Public Library Director. “They inspire active listening and conversation and provide the necessary space for our patrons and residents to understand our own individual biases and move towards empathy and appreciation for all cultures that enrich our community.”