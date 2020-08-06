Explore Children’s Museum recently announced the launch of its Art in the City Bench Campaign.
Local high school students built 20 Aldo Leopold-style benches, with lumber generously donated by Chase Lumber. The benches were then delivered to area artists who created one-of-a-kind art pieces which are now on display at various parks across Sun Prairie.
“We are excited to bring whimsy and play to Sun Prairie parks this summer,” said Theresa Stevens, Board President of Explore Children’s Museum, “the benches are unique and it's fun to explore area parks while looking for all of the benches.”
The benches began to go on auction July 6 via a link through the Explore Children’s Museum ( https://explorecm.org/art-in-the-city/ ), with the auction closing on Aug. 14, 2020.
“I am really impressed with the quality and creativity of the various benches,” noted Stevens, “one bench has decoupage music pages in shapes of butterflies, one bench was dipped in various paints to create a marble effect, one has an ‘I Spy’ theme, and another was decorated with a wood burner.”
The Bench Campaign is part of a greater fundraising effort to bring a children’s museum to Sun Prairie. The Capital Campaign is getting kicked off, and additional events are planned or in the planning phases.
“It is so important for young children to have opportunities to learn and explore through play,” said Katey Kamoku, co-founder of Explore Children’s Museum, “Sun Prairie is a growing community, and many smaller communities are opening children’s museums to support early learning through play. Our intention is to work with area museums (children’s, history, etc.) to bring fresh and locally relevant exhibits to the community.”
To stay up to date with upcoming events like the recent Color Splash, or Yoga in the Park, follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/explorecm.org/ or the website, www.explorecm.org .
