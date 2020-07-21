Historic downtown Sun Prairie walking tour

Enjoy a leisurely stroll around downtown Sun Prairie and learn about the turn-of-the-century architecture recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.
Sun Prairie Historical Museum is offering a Historic Downtown Walking Tour on Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m. starting at 115 East Main St. in Sun Prairie.
Former Mayor and Chair of The Friends of Sun Prairie History Joe Chase will share stories of how our city was formed and its impressive first residents.
The downtown historic district contains a collection of buildings with Queen Anne, Romanesque Revival and Neo-Classical Revival. The buildings help tell the story of commercial development as well as the development of popular architectural styles as they evolved for 80 years.
Participants will receive a map of Sun Prairie's historic homes and landmarks. The event is free but space is limited, so reserve your place by emailing museum@cityofsunprairie.com To reduce the spread of COVID-19 participants must wear face masks during the walk.
The Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum re-opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, July 1.
Regular open hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays (11 a.m.-4 p.m.). To reduce the spread of COVID-19 staff and visitors, face masks are required to enter the historic 1924 building. Capacity has been limited to only six visitors at a time, so guests may email museum@cityofsunprairie.com to reserve an arrival time.
Location:
Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum
115 East Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Event Category: Education, Family, Community
Website: www.cityofsunprairie.com/museum
Phone: 608-825-0837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.