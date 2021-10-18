Living Water Church hosts Oct. 20 blood drive

The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood at the Oct. 20 blood drive at Living Water Church.

 Contributed

Blood can’t be manufactured. It can only come from people like you! We’re looking for donors of all blood types to give at our Red Cross blood drive from 10:30 a.m. -3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Living Water Church, 3075 Prospect Drive

Make your appointment here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results...

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. Power Red: A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B Neg, or O blood.

Blood: The most common type of donation, during which approximately a pint of ‘whole blood’ is given. This type of blood donation usually takes about an hour.

For more information, visit www.redcross.org.

