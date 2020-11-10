Nov. 10-23
Fall into Reading
Are you signed up for the Fall Reading Program? It's not too late! And all the reading you've been doing since Oct.15 counts! The library is excited to see how much the Sun Prairie community can read collectively, give away more free books (to keep!) and see more Library Champions out there. The Fall Reading Program runs through Nov. 30. Sign up today on Beanstack.
Children’s & Teen Services
Live Storytimes run through November! Tune in through the Facebook Storytime Group or on the SPPL YouTube channel. Small Fry Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Storytime is on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. The archived videos are available anytime.
Sunday Night Stories and Songs features quiet, slightly longer books and quiet, longer songs, it's at 7 p.m. on the Youth Services Facebook page or 7:30 p.m. on the SPPL YouTube Channel.
Preschool Programming-to-Go Bags can be requested at any time along with a Librarian's Choice book request. Check out the kids page on the website or Facebook page (facebook.com/SPPLYS) for news on Family Adventure Days, Tween Book Club, Teen programs, and more. Join us every week for Window Shopping Wednesday, live on the Youth Services Facebook page. We feature a variety of brand-new books -- everything from board books to picture books to chapter books to nonfiction to graphic novels and more.
TWEEN Book Club
Our TWEEN Book Club is intended for readers in grades 6-9. All meetings will be held on Zoom and registration is required. TWEEN Book Club will meet once a month and our first meeting is Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. The first book is Airborn by Kenneth Oppel, which is available on Hoopla as an ebook or an audiobook. Paper copies are available. Email Melissa at mcarollo at sunlib.org to register and to check out a paper copy.Thursday, Nov. 12 3-4 p.m.
Family Adventure Day - Online!
Join us for 30 minutes of fun on Facebook & YouTube Live! Each time will be something different! The activities will be geared for those going into grades K-5, but all will enjoy. Videos will be recorded and left up on Facebook and YouTube to view anytime. Wednesday, Nov. 18 2-2:45 p.m.
Adult Services
NaNoWriMo: Writing Break
Join your fellow writers via Zoom for a well-deserved writing break.
We'll socialize, share writing tips, play some writing games, and end the hour with a 15-minute writing sprint to get you back in the writing mode. Register once and join us for any or all of the Writing Breaks on Wednesdays, Nov. 11, 18, and 25. Register through the events calendar on the library website.
Virtual Beginner's Chinese Calligraphy
Join San Francisco-based Calligraphy artist, Jojo Liu for a live online session. Jojo will teach the art of traditional Chinese Calligraphy including; how to hold a brush, write basic strokes, and write standing. This workshop will be held via Zoom. To attend the event, please register on the events calendar on the library website. Call 825-0702 or email sunref@sunlib.org for more information. Sunday, Nov. 15 2-3 p.m.
Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club
A new monthly book club devoted to creating meaningful conversations about race by exploring works of contemporary and historical African-American authors. Discussions are led by Sun Prairie residents, Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin. Get ready to get uncomfortable and get real! November's selections are The Fire Next Time, by James Baldwin, and Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. It is not required to read both titles, however both are fairly short. Limited copies of both books are available at the library for those who register for the discussion. Please call the Information Desk at 825-0702 to pick up a copy. The Urban SUN book club will meet via Zoom until further notice. Please register to attend the discussion on the events calendar on our website. Zoom details will be emailed to you. Sunday, Nov. 22 3-4 p.m.
Book Buzz
Want to know what books are buzzing? Looking for something great to read? We've got you covered! Every Friday at noon, library staff are live on Facebook to share with you some of the hot books we are reading. You can also watch Book Buzz videos when it is convenient for you. Find us on our Facebook page. Fridays at 12 noon
Dream Bus Bookmobile
The Dream Bus is a library on wheels. Sign-up for a library card, return materials, and get free books, movies, wi-fi and more. Sun Prairie Dream Bus service is generously sponsored by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation.
Mondays, 4-6 p.m. C.H. Bird Elementary- In order to maintain social distancing, up to one family is allowed on the Dream Bus at one time. Masks are required and hand sanitizer will be available.
Thursdays, 12:45-1:15 p.m. Vandenburg Heights Park-Visit the table outside the Dream Bus, for touch-less browsing and to check out materials. On-board service will not be offered. Staff will be observing social distancing and wearing masks.
