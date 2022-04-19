“Darshana: A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization” Exhibition will be at the State Capitol building 2nd floor rotunda until April 21.
This exhibit is an opportunity to deepen awareness of Hindu culture and contributions to society, creating an environment of harmonious coexistence while pursuing Universal Oneness. This exhibition has glimpses into various facets like Hindu Dharmic way and Hindu Civilization, including traditions, culture, contribution, and fun facts.
It is a free exhibition to understand a bit more about the Hindu culture and its civilization — a civilization which is the oldest continuous one in the world. Apart from its time proven principles and techniques for realizing the true nature of oneself, Hindu civilization has contributed to several fields of human endeavor.
This exhibition will have posters on arts, science, divinity, architecture, scriptures, spiritual traditions, festivals, dress, yoga, medicine, and others.
HSS promotes self-discipline, self-confidence, and a spirit of selfless service for humanity through its structured values education program for Hindu children and adults. Currently, HSS operates nearly 250 branches nationwide in 34 States.
HSS Volunteers were at the forefront of humanitarian relief in their respective neighborhoods in 2020 during the challenging time of COVID-19. In 2021, HSS volunteers are also helping in vaccination drives in many communities. Apart from the social service, our annual national programs such as “Health for Humanity Yogathon” gain popularity in American society where people of all walks of life participate.
Hindus contribute to the surrounding community as individuals and as a community. Therefore, we are coming with an exhibition to let our neighbors, leaders, educators, and the community know more about Hindu Civilization.