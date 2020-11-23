Food, Faith and Farming Network (Network) will host a virtual gathering, “Seeds of Hope Celebration” on Friday, Dec. 4 from 7-8:30 p.m. to highlight work supported by the Network’s Seed Money initiative. Started in 2018, the initiative recognizes a range of projects that work to build healthy, vibrant, sustainable communities by linking people and the land, producers, and both urban and rural consumers.
The Seed Money initiative was established in response to needs expressed in a series of community listening sessions conducted by the Network in Southwestern Wisconsin in 2018.
This year’s nine recipients include: a rural cultural tour, a conservation stewardship project, an educational event on soil health, two rural community farmers markets, a food artisan kitchen garden, and others. Representatives from the projects will share the results of their efforts on the Zoom meeting platform in a discussion moderated by Roger Williams, UW-Extension Prof Emeritus and Network Board Treasurer.
Seed Money recipients have recorded short videos and others will share their project goals live during the virtual gathering. Each project leader will use the opportunity to share words and images to describe the impact of their work. The Network is honored to support each of these projects with small grants. Those receiving support in 2020 were deeply impacted by the pandemic and the subsequent massive disruptions. Learning from their work and the adaptations they have made may become even more critical as we move forward rebuilding our communities. The Network expects a lively and optimistic discussion that will help determine future planning.
To learn more about the funded projects and to register for this free event, please go to the Network website: foodfaithandfarmingnetwork.org. Registration opens on Nov. 20 and closes at midnight on Dec. 3.
The Food, Faith and Farming Network has an over 30-year history of giving voice to the sacred connections between land and people, fostering rural and urban relationships and promoting earth stewardship, community, spirituality and economic justice through healthy food and sustainable farming practices.
