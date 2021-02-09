Girls on the Run virtual fundraiser set for March 11

Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin will hold its virtual fundraiser Sneaker Soirée on Thursday, March 11 at 6 pm.
This year, the Sneaker Soiree is free and open to the public.
It will feature a silent auction, cash raffle, and a sneak peek of Girls on the Run’s new GOTR for Grownups programming. More information and links to register, purchase raffle tickets, and explore the auction are available at: www.girlsontherunscwi.org/sneaker-soiree. Opportunities are also still available to sponsor the event or donate to the silent auction. Interested donors can reach out to info@girlsontherunscwi.org for details.
Proceeds from the Sneaker Soirée inspire local girls to find joy, health and confidence through running. Nearly 30% of Girls on the Run participants require a scholarship to participate in this empowering and transformational after-school program. No participant is ever turned away for an inability to pay for the program.
The organization strives to make progress towards a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. Learn more about opportunities to coach, volunteer, donate, or sponsor programs and events at www.girlsontherunscwi.org.
