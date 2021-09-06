On Sept.15, 2021, the Madison Christian Generosity Council (MCGC), the Madison Christian Giving Fund (MCGF), and the National Christian Foundation Wisconsin (NCF-WI) are hosting to inspire and encourage generosity during a time when the physical and spiritual needs in the community are so great.
The “Re-Igniting a Movement of Generosity in Madison” is Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 7-9 a.m. at the Upper|House in Madison. Proper COVID19 and Delta variant protocols will be practiced. A virtual option to attend is also being offered.
At the event, attendees will have an opportunity to meet Mike Powers, the new MCGC Director, who many are familiar with from his time at Life 102.5 Radio in Madison. Attendees will also hear uplifting stories from the Christian organizations that have been supported. This is not a fundraising event.
Register at www.madisongiving.org and click on the link at the top of the page, or contact Mike Powers at 608-628-4176 or mpowers@ncfgiving.com.