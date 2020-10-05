Fall into reading with the Sun Prairie Public Library

The Sun Prairie Public Library is excited to announce its first community Fall Reading Program. One program for all ages and all reading counts.

Everyone’s goal? 20 hours! Fall into Reading will take place entirely on Beanstack, which is available through the Sun Prairie Public Library website www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org or as an app.

Starting Oct. 15, participants can sign up and start tracking their reading. Everyone who completes 20 hours will earn a book — kids and adults. And there might be another surprise as well. How many hours do you think Sun Prairie can collectively read from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30? Let’s find out!

