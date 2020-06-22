The COVID-19 pandemic has kept the Sun Prairie Food Pantry extremely busy over the past three months. Although it’s been a challenge, these are exciting times for the Sun Prairie Food Pantry! However, the real story is what has been happening on a daily basis at 18 Rickel Road.
At the beginning of June, Sunshine Place broke ground on a building expansion and parking lot that will serve the pantry well for years to come.
Increased refrigeration, additional indoor work space and a larger parking lot will benefit clients and volunteers alike. The pantry hopes to see the project complete by Oct. 1
In response to the pandemic, the pantry embarked on an outreach campaign. Partnering with community organizations and communicating through print, social media and even advertising their services, the pantry’s mission was to let people know, if they needed food we were here for them. At the same time, the pantry took the unprecedented action to drop its boundaries beyond the Sun Prairie Area School District and doubled the amount of visits families can use the pantry.
The pantry has experienced an influx of new families that “never thought they’d have to use a food pantry”.
Since mid-March, the pantry has served 1,371 households. In partnership with the Sun Prairie School District, the pantry distributed close to 13,570 kid meals and assembled 1,590 surplus food packages for the Colonial Club to distribute to homebound seniors. They have supplied 19 tons of food to other non-profits like Shelter from the Storm, Sunshine Suppers, Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, Port St. Vinny’s, the Community Action Coalition and Second Harvest. In all, the pantry has distributed close to a quarter million pounds of food since COVID-19 began, more than double when compared to the same time last year.
The challenges of dealing with a pandemic and the excitement of expansion only tell part the story of what has occurred over the last three months.
The most meaningful events have occurred on an individual and daily basis.
Donations have been strong according to Sun Prairie Food Pantry President Mark Thompson.
“Over the last three months, many have stopped by to make financial donations, ranging from a five-dollar bill from a client to $30,000 from the Sun Prairie Education Association and everything in between, Thompson said. “There have also been tears of gratitude for the variety and abundance of food received.”
Thompson added,” seeing the combination of the spontaneous generosity of the community coupled with the heartfelt gratitude of those receiving help, the parking lot of the food pantry is a front row seat to the very best of Sun Prairie. It’s hard to tell who benefits more, the clients or volunteers.”
As pantry advocate Margaret Benton said, “If you need help, no one should hesitate to use the pantry, that’s what it’s there for!”
Thompson said the most beneficial way to support the Pantry during this time is with a financial donation.
To donate or to learn more about the Sun Prairie Emergency Pantry, please visit sunprairiefoodpantry.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.