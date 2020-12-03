Community grants available for social justice initiatives in Dane County

Seeds of Hope Social Justice Grants, administered by First Congregational United Church of Christ-Madison Foundation Board, are available to organizations in Dane County to implement initiatives that advance social justice in ways consistent with the United Church of Christ’s missions.
Grants are open to community-based organizations, neighborhood groups, cooperatives, non-profits, faith groups, and others who are working to make Dane County’s communities just and equitable for all. 501©(3) status is not required. Grants are not available to individuals.
Groups led by members of traditionally marginalized communities and groups which do not have access to other grant-giving programs are encouraged to apply. Collaborative projects that bridge racial, economic, or other social divides, will be given priority.
Successful proposals will address pressing concerns in Dane County including but not limited to:
· meeting basic material needs
· promoting equality for marginalized communities
· addressing disparities in health and healthcare
· advancing equity in education, disability rights, and more
· delivering environmental justice
Applications open Dec. 15, 2020. The deadline to apply is Jan. 30, 2021. Grants are awarded in three tiers: up to $2,500 annually; greater than $2,500 but no more than $10,000 annually; and greater than $10,000, but no more than $25,000 annually. Applicants may apply for a single year of funding, but multi-year projects up to three years are also welcome.
Applications are available at firstcongmadison.org beginning Dec. 15, 2020. Proposals are due Jan. 30, 2021. Please direct questions to seedsofhope@firstcongmadison.org.
