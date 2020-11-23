Send a card to health care heroes

The “Cards for Health Care Heroes” will run until early Dec.

 Getty Images

Families and kids across Dane County are encouraged to color, draw, and write notes of thanks and encouragement to health care workers this Thanksgiving holiday, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to worsen.

The “Cards for Health Care Heroes,” recognizes the challenging work that thousands of doctors, nurses, specialists, emergency services responders and providers are doing in the community.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the program on Monday.

“This Thanksgiving, I’m hopeful families will give some thought to what they would say to a doctor or a nurse if they could, and then put those words, colors, and pictures of kindness to paper,” Parisi said. “

Send cards to:

Dane County

Room 421

210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Madison, WI 53703

Participants can also submit their cards electronically at https://exec.countyofdane.com/CardsForHeroes

Dane County will collect the cards and distribute them to health care providers in early December.

