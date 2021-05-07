Sun Prairie residents Tim and Deb Constien will play an integral part of the 2021 Virtual Walk to Cure Arthritis – Dane County on Saturday, June 12 at American Family Insurance. The Constien’s will provide leadership to help the community reach its fundraising goal of $35,000.

To help keep the arthritis community safe and healthy during COVID-19, the Walk to Cure Arthritis – Dane County event will be virtual.

There will be a drive-thru packet pick-up at American Family Insurance that will include an interactive scavenger hunt with prizes and people will be encouraged to “Walk their Way” this year.

More than 1.2 million people in Wisconsin live with arthritis--including 6,000 children. And now, more than ever, those with debilitating and auto-immune diseases like arthritis need support.

“I know first-hand how painful arthritis can be as I have been living with it for over 30 years.” said Deb Constien, Walk to Cure Arthritis National Honoree. “I definitely never forget the arthritis is there; it doesn’t let me.“There are limitations, but I find a way to manage. I still enjoy cooking. There are different tools I use, and the Arthritis Foundation has helped me find those.”

“More must be done to help fund research to find a cure for arthritis through the WTCA-Dane County,” said Tim Constien. “As corporate honoree, I welcome the people of Sun Prairie and our local businesses and organizations to come together during the Walk to Cure Arthritis and help us reach our $30,000 goal.”

To register and learn more, visit www.walktocurearthritis.org/danecounty. Or to join or donate to Team Constien, visit www.facebook.com/donate/1715358518625776/

