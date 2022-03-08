March 12 Shamrock Shuffle benefits Boys & Girls Club

The Shamrock Shuffle will take place March 12 at 8 a.m. starting in the 600 block of State Street in beautiful downtown Madison, WI, proceed through the UW Campus and end with the celebration back on State Street.
The Madison Shamrock Shuffle annually takes place on or around St. Patrick’s Day and brings together individuals and families for a timed 5k and 10k run, a 5k walk, or virtually to raise thousands of dollars for Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC). Since its inception, the Madison Shamrock Shuffle has raised over $400,000 for Club programs and activities.
Madison Shamrock Shuffle is the first major event and race happening this year in Madison. We invite the community to come together and join the fun, in person, for the first time since 2019! We’re planning for nearly 2,500 participants and over 100 volunteers. Racers are encouraged to dress up in their best St. Patrick’s Day attire and be ready to let loose! Participants receive an exclusive Shamrock Shuffle Race Shirt, commemorative Shamrock Shuffle medal, and two free beers (at participating partner bars).
“We love this event! It is something that we look forward to each and every year,” said Michael Johnson, President & CEO, of BGCDC. “We are excited that this great tradition continues, and we can keep raising funds that are so crucial to the continuation and expansion of our programs for youth in our community. Funds raised support our afterschool programs like Career Launch which prepares young people to explore careers and set goals and our TOPS (Teens of Promise) College Success Program which provides additional support services for college students who were in AVID/TOPS.”
Want to join the fun by volunteering? Youths 16 + and adults interesting in volunteering, can register at: bit.ly/shamrockvolunteer.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is a local non-profit youth development organization serving over 6,300 youths in eleven locations, including eight school-based sites and three traditional Club sites. The Clubs fuel kids with the inspiration to dream and teach them the skills to achieve when they are most impressionable through quality programs in five core areas: Character & Leadership Development; Education & Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness & Recreation. See the impact we make in the life of each Club member here: www.bgcdc.org