Quilt exhibit at Crosse House Sept. 30 and Oct. 1-2

Sun Prairie Historical Restorations invites quests to enjoy wine, or non-alcoholic beverages, while viewing a display of traditional and modern quilts at the Dr. Charles Crosse House, 133 W. Main St. on Thursday, Sept. 30, Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
Klaudeen Hansen and the Tuesday Quilters will have some of their beautiful quilts on display from 5-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 during downtown Sun Prairie's Artful Wine Walk.
The quilt exhibit will also be presented 10 a.m-4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
The exhibit includes many "Thank You" quilts made by the group to present to military veterans. A boutique of quilted items will be available for purchase.
There will be a display of three generations of quilt makers by Klaudeen, Janell Weinberger and Jessi Decono.
Demonstrations and a bed turning will round out this fun event.