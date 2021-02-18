CARDS Closets accepting donations

C.A.R.D.S. Closet accepts clean and gently used seasonal clothing and footwear only. Clothing that your child would feel good in.
Winter clothing donations of coats, hats, gloves and boots are accepted through March. Brand new socks and undergarments are accepted year-round.
Donation bins are open limited hours. The donation bin is typically closed the last full week of each month (Sunday – Saturday) for cleaning and maintenance.
• Mondays: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Thursdays/Fridays/Saturdays: 8 a.m.- 4p.m.
The donation bin is at 1632 W. Main St., Sun Prairie for drop-off during donation hours. Donations help students and families in the Sun Prairie Area School District. Referrals come the school, the Sun Prairie Police Department, or other community agencies.
Monetary donations are also accepted.
For more information, call (608) 825-3875 or visit sunshineplace.org.
