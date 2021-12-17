During the holidays, when everyone around you seems ultra-stressed, do you wish the rhythm of your own life was less frenetic?
Have you ever wished you could kick back, get away from the frenzied pace around you, and watch the world go by from the shores of a beautiful Wisconsin lake, even in winter?
Among the rush of the holiday season, that may seem like a great idea, but somewhat impractical in the face of Wisconsin winters.
There is another way around it, though. You can enjoy the same feelings of wanderlust and restfulness when author Anne Goodwin draws you into the spirit of Wisconsin lake life in her award-winning book, Come to the Lake.
“I became a Pleasant Lake girl 40 years ago. The rite of passage is simple: One must truly love life at the lake. That means swimming across it, searching for sunbeams as you glide under its fresh water surface and charting long hours in sailboats, canoes and kayaks. It also requires being immersed in the rhythm of the lake, which means opening books instead of pushing buttons,” said Goodwin.
The author gives audiences a much relished respite from an overly stressed world. Her unique calling is to show others, by example, how to purposely step off the treadmill of an over-scheduled life and maximize friendships, family and even the smallest miracles of nature around you.
Lakeside mementoes
Come To The Lake evolved as a book after 18 years of note-taking by the author.
Goodwin’s family has been going to the same original lake cottage for decades. Her writing distinctly highlights a throwback life at one of the state’s most magical, historic cottages along with stories about generations of family members who have grown up here.
The writer is a note taker which serves her readers well. She has lived what she writes about cherishing summer lake life in one of the last remaining summer cottages standing on the shores of Pleasant Lake in southeastern Wisconsin.
About the cottage
Kathryn (Anne’s mother in-law and dear friend, aka Kayo) was the original Pleasant Lake girl. She blazed the path to full lake-living.
“She was a grown woman with five young children,” Goodwin said, “and she led the way that still reverberates with family life here.”
She explained the 1920s one-room getaway (with boy and girl sleeping coveys), was bought for a sizable eight-thousand dollar chunk of hard-earned 1950’s cash.
Kathryn packed the station wagon the day school let out and checked her brood into the new (old) family cottage, christened The Shelter, by the name etched on the worn out ring buoy hanging above the wooden door frame.
Take a pause
Even when you have access to gyms and personal trainers and other ways to step away from a busy schedule, sometimes the most fulfilling way to have an immersive, meaningful experience is to simply go outside for a pause.
Prince William may not have visited Wisconsin’s Pleasant Lake, but he is currently encouraging people to go outside and take a break. He has joined forces with Apple Fitness + for its “Time to Walk” audio series.
The idea is to encourage people to take a stroll and get away from their daily stresses. Be it a walk, or a paddle, or a quiet moment of reflection, Goodwin ascribes to these important breaks in routine.
Making time for what matters
Goodwin calls time-outs that include a relaxed, less-stressed life, “pleasurable pauses.”
Readers are welcomed into the author’s world as she purposely finds immeasurable joy in a simpler, throwback lifestyle.
She has been featured on National Public Radio sharing with audiences what she’s learned about intentionally living a more ‘analog’ life. “This introspection opens up possibilities for becoming closer to family and friends and our natural environment,” she said.
In her book, she draws readers in by describing Wisconsin’s scenic waters. As she paddles across the lake to her heart’s content, she invites you to ride along, more of a metaphor for how to ‘choose to disconnect’ from the whirl of everyday life that we all tend to lead.
Goodwin’s first book, Stay for Lunch, a Story of Faith and Friendship focuses on a friendship surrounding the incredible, intergenerational friendship Anne had with Francina.
Francina was 86 years old and Anne was 31 when they met trepidatiously along the hilly roads of Atlanta. Their ‘accidental’ friendship endured for decades. Stay For Lunch received a Gold Independent Publishers Book Award, also known as an IPPY, in the Inspirational/Spiritual category.
Come To The Lake has a long list of accolades: 2019 National Indie Excellence Award/Best Interior Design-Non Fiction, Finalist 2019 National Indie Excellence Award/Cross Genre Finalist, 2019 Next Generation Indie Book Awards/Best Overall Design Non- Fiction Winner, Winner Living Now Book Award Specialty/Gift, Distinguished Favorite Independent Publisher Award-Cross Genre and 2018 IPPY Award/Great Lakes Region --Independent Publisher Book Awards
For photography buffs, this beautifully crafted book includes images of Wisconsin cottage life. And as an additional bonus, it’s punctuated with family pleasing recipes.
Goodwin will be interviewed Jan. 13 at the Sun Prairie Media Center; watch it on KSUN-TV (channel 983 on Spectrum cable and channels 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable). Visit www.pleasurablepausepress.com.