Sun Prairie Community School fundraiser through Aug. 10

The Piano Gal Shop is holding a fundraiser through Aug. 10 for Sun Prairie Community Schools.
Sun Prairie Community Schools operate at Westside Elementary, CH Bird Elementary, Patrick Marsh Middle School, Prairie Phoenix Academy and will start at Northside Elementary this fall. Community Schools support and connect the students, families and neighborhoods of Sun Prairie.
Pre-order a limited edition Piano Gal Shop designed T-shirt before Aug. 10. All of the profits from the T-shirt orders will be donated to Community Schools.
Please visit thepianogalshop.com/shop to purchase the T-shirt.
