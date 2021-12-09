Patrick Marsh Middle School was recently recognized by Green & Healthy Schools Wisconsin for its focus on increasing the health and wellness of staff and students, commitment to reducing environmental impacts and costs, and efforts to improve student’s environmental and sustainability literacy.
Green & Healthy Schools is a voluntary program available to all schools in Wisconsin. The program works to empower, support and recognize schools for nurturing healthy kids and sustainable communities.
It is administered through a partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the Wisconsin Center for Environmental Education.
When selecting schools to recognize, Green and Healthy Schools looks at state laws and regulations the Sun Prairie Area School District follows, Sun Prairie School Board policies and proclamations, energy and waste audits of each school, along with the conservation practices they utilize and curriculum. Patrick Marsh Middle School ranked high, enabling them to receive this prestigious honor.
“Part of this achievement is due to the community action project focused on reducing food waste that Social Sciences and Science teacher Angela Rivera Rautmann has been working on,” said Rebecca Zahn, Patrick Marsh Middle School Principal.
“Ms. Rivera and her 7th-grade classes completed a food waste audit in the Patrick Marsh cafeteria,” Zahn added. “Now, they are thinking critically about ways they can encourage their peers to reduce their food waste and are trying to figure out ways that they can redirect wasted food to people in the Sun Prairie community who need it.”
“Achieving the Sprout status for Green and Healthy Schools is our way at Patrick Marsh to show that we are celebrating the strides students are taking to care for and learn about our natural world and community,” said Rivera.
“I am extremely proud of the work my students have done to shine a light on issues related to environmental sustainability,” the principal added. “This project provides a hands-on learning opportunity to really engage students.”
SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron praised the Patrick Marsh Community and Rivera for their work to reduce the school’s carbon footprint.
“Being recognized for our work in sustainability is an honor,” Saron said. “I am impressed with Ms. Rivera and all she does to engage her students by leveraging her passion to find ways to help our environment. Creating innovative learning experiences like this is what separates the Sun Prairie Area School District from others.”