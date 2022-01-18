Community donates $5,000 to get pup back on his feet

Life for four-month old Farley is looking up after he was hit by a car.
More than $5,000 was raised by the Dane County Humane Society’s effort to speciality surgery for the pit bull mix who was found lying near Buckeye Road on Jan. 6. The pup suffered head trauma and injuries to his hind legs and was unable to walk.
Farley had a two-hour surgery on Jan. 13 to treat his leg injuries. The local orthopedic specialists at Madison Veterinary Specialist report the suffered a complete fracture of four pieces on the right leg, and three on the left. Surgery went well but Farley will need physical therapy to help him walk again.
Farley also had emergency surgery after he was found to repair a severe tear in his gum that exposed his upper jaw, teeth and bone. The pooch had to have all his upper incisors removed.
Dane County Humane Society reported raising more than $5,000 to cover Farley’s medical expenses. The rest of the money will be added to the DCHS’s Animal Medical Service fund to help other animals get medical care.
“We are so touched by the compassion of our community who came together to rally around this puppy in need. Thank you to everyone who donated to help Farley get his surgery and all of the follow-up care he needs to recover from his injuries. As a private, nonprofit organization, we rely on the generosity of our community to provide care and comfort to thousands of animals in need each year,” said Amy Good, Director of Development and Marketing for DCHS.