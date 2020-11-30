Get into the holiday spirit and show off your home by entering the City of Sun Prairie Holiday Decorating Contest.
Have a chance to win a $50 Visa gift cards. Winners will be given for Best First-Time Entry, Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice.
Judges will score on creativity, overall wow factor and effort.
Winners will be notified by Friday, Dec. 18. Entries will also be posted on Facebook and listed on the City Website for a community judging process to take place to award for ‘People’s Choice’.
All winners will also receive an official City of Sun Prairie ‘Holiday Lights Contest Winner’ yard sign.{/span}
Register by Dec. 10 online at rec.cityofsunprairie.com course #3258803.1 or call (608) 837-3449.
