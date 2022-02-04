Winnowings Feb.2, 2012-Feb. 4, 1897

10 Years AgoFeb. 2, 2012
Six Sound of Sun Prairie alumni capped an exceptional season with the UW Marching Band, marching the 6-mile Rose Parade, and performing during the Rose Bowl game. Pictured at the Rose Bowl game were Drum Major Sarah Edlund, Alex Procak, Mike Nonte, Wes Davison, Brian Smith, and Matt O’Connor.
A ribbon cutting ceremony at the Colonial Club on Tuesday, Jan. 30 officially opened the center’s new computer lab, Connections.
In preparation for Digital Learning Day on Feb. 1, the Sun Prairie Area School District will offer a variety of activities showcasing the use of digital tools and materials at all levels of instruction.
A tradition of service meets dramatic, sweeping fairways on Monday, May 21 when The Legend at Bergamont hosts the Badger Honor Flight Golf Outing.
WEDDING: Addey L. Fjelstad and Brandon Hasselberger, Aug. 27.
DEATHS: Pearl O. Davidson, 93, Jan. 30.
25 Years AgoFeb. 6, 1997Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog failed to see his shadow on Sunday, which means there will be an early spring, as legend has it.
Fourteen taverns, including six in the Sun Prairie area, were named as regular stops in a gambling operation undertaken by a Sun Prairie man charged with four counts of commercial gambling.
Northside Elementary School offered students a taste of the Far East last Friday when the school sponsored Asian Cultural Day. Last year, the school focused on African American traditions while Native American lifestyles were presented two years ago.
A rare Saturday meeting of the Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Commission resulted in a delay of a proposed skateboarding facility in the Sheehan Park Youth Baseball Complex.
At the state’s 150th anniversary approaches, Sun Prairie civic and government officials are soliciting help to commemorate Wisconsin’s sesquicentennial in 1998.
BIRTHS: A boy to Michelle and Eric Breiding, Jan. 28. A girl to Craig Albert and Lisa Fabian Albert, Jan. 4.
DEATHS: Louis Merlin Ziegler, 73, Jan. 30. Eldon G. “Eddie” Raemisch, 74, Jan. 27. Elizabeth (Betty) Clark, 83, Jan. 31.
50 Years AgoFeb. 3, 1972Jimmy Groundhog did not see his shadow on Wednesday morning, which means the winter will be short and spring is coming soon.
The YMCA is launching a membership drive this week.
The Cardinals won a big one Friday night, topping Middleton, 71-68, which puts them in first place in the conference with three games left to play. A number of photos show the cheering students.
A referendum on the ballot this spring will read: “Should the City of Sun Prairie prohibit the construction of multiple family dwelling units when those units exceed 500 percent of all dwelling units?”
Kathy Hensen was the winner of the VFW speech contest.
75 Years AgoFeb. 6, 1947Sun Prairie dug itself out of one of the worst blizzards in its history last weekend. Fourteen to sixteen inches of snow fell during the storm which started Wednesday and lasted through Thursday. Bus and train service was suspended, schools were closed, rural mail service was halted, and card stalled on the streets. Highways were allowed to remain there during the height of the blizzard. Many travelers were stranded in the village and at farmers’ homes along the highway.
Some sidelights to the blizzard – Mr. and Mr. Arthur Kranz traveled by train to Milwaukee to attend a funeral. Beginning at 8:30 in the evening they were stranded in a streetcar for 12 hours…Mrs. Frank Hebl at the hotel used every available cot for the stranded travelers in Sun Prairie and Mrs. W.H. Harbort’s rooming house was filled. Many stranded travelers took refuge in the city hall.
WEDDINGS: Lenore A. Beers and Myron L. Neckar, Saturday; Audrey Clara Weisensel and Francis Powers, Feb. 1.
BIRTH: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Scheuerell, Jan. 27; Mr. and Mrs. Willard Borchert, Jan. 28.
100 Years AgoFeb. 9, 1922A new auto bus line has been opened between Fond du Lac and Madison and it passes through Sun Prairie. Service was begun last week, and the line has been doing a fair business.
The Chase and Son elevator was destroyed by the fire early Sunday morning. The fire whistle sounded a few minutes after 3 a.m. Within a few minutes, the whole town was awake. It was too late to save the elevator, but the firefighters gave their attention to saving the Pease warehouse nearby. The cause of the fire is not known. Present plans are to rebuild it in the spring.
Concerning hard winters in Wisconsin in the early years – the records of the State Historical Society shows that the most severe were in the years of 1842-43, 1848-49, and 1856-57.
The house of Otto Spangler is quarantined for scarlet fever. Their little daughter, Pearl, is very sick.
Two Sun Prairie pupils of Alexius Baas at the Wisconsin School of Music appeared in a concert there. They are Marjorie Philpot and Richard Roberts.
The Sun Theater, which has been under the management of Mrs. Claudia Beach for the past year, closed with last Sunday night’s show indefinitely.
The M.E. Ladies Aid Society will give a 20-cent supper on Friday evening at the home of E.F. Jones.
Advertisement: I have started a millinery business with a brand-new complete stock of merchandise…I will specialize in retrimming and making hats to order. – Mrs. J.M. McGonigle
WEDDING: Warren Bull and Pearl Goodwing, Monday.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Frenzel, Feb. 1; Mr. and Mrs. Fred J. Haner, Feb. 7.
DEATHS: Mrs. Frances Wavra, 64, Sunday evening. George O’Connell, 62, Feb. 1.
125 Years AgoFeb. 4, 1897At Token Creek, the ice harvest has begun on the mill pond. Roach and Seeber are cutting for the Burke and Sun Prairie creameries. Sixty-five teams were used for Sun Prairie.
The farmers are filling the ice houses at the Pierceville creamery from the Marshall mill pond.
As many as 100 persons enjoyed a banquet and entertainment at Hotel Kleiner (at the southeast corner of Main and Bristol Streets) last evening, the like of which has not been seen in many a day. After dinner, which cost $1, a program was presented marking the opening of the new hotel. Dr. Lewis read a poem of 19 four-line verses, which is printed. S.T. Burgess gave a short history of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kleiner, owners and operators of the new hotel. Miss Mabel Schockley sang a solo. C.G. Cross (doctor and founder of the Countryman newspaper) gave a short history of hotels and particularly hotels in Sun Prairie. “Modern Hotels” was the subject of John T. Carlisle’s speech. “How to Help This Town” was presented by R.W. Davis. F.C. Gibbons sang a solo. “Hotel Butter and Cheese” was the subject of a toast by A.J. Roach (the creamery operator). Mr. W.N. Mosel and F.C. Gibbons sang a duet. G.M. Smith consumed 35 minutes delivering a prophecy entitled “Sun Prairie and Hotel Kleiner in 1997!” In his partly humorous speech, he predicted that the facilities for locomotion in 1997 would be airborne. (This was a surprising prediction, considering the Wright brothers did not make their first flight until 1903.)
Farmers are pleased with the new Rural Free Delivery begun here last November. The cost to the government is $25 per month for each of the four carriers, who furnish their own houses and equipment, except mail pouch.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. H.B. Graham, Jan. 30; Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Nutting, Jan. 31. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Buell, Jan. 28.
DEATH: Mrs. Margaret Robb, 63, Jan. 28.