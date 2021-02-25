Self-guided poetry hike at Patrick Marsh

Groundswell Conservancy has joined with Sun Prairie students to bring a self-guided and virtual poetry hike to Patrick Marsh in March.
Sun Prairie students of all ages got creative and wrote poems inspired by nature. The public is welcome to come out to Patrick Marsh and hike the trail and connect with the outdoor through words. Visit Patrick Marsh on the east side of Sun Prairie any time during the month of March to enjoy original student poems and appreciate surroundings in a new way.
No registration is required. Come hike and read any time during the month of March!
The hike spans the entire length of the preserve and is about 1.5 miles long. Parking is available in the parking lot off Stone Quarry Road, Sun Prairie.
{span}Located adjacent to the City of Sun Prairie, the 340-acre Parick Marsh is surrounded by land owned and managed by the Wisconsin DNR, City of Sun Prairie and Groundswell Conservancy. The conservation and recreation values of Patrick Marsh merited its inclusion in the Wisconsin DNR’s Land Legacy Report, a list of the 229 places that are critical to protect “to meet Wisconsin’s future conservation and recreation needs in the next 50 years.” {/span}
