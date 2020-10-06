Downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square will be the place to enjoy the sights and sounds of fall on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District’s 14th annual Fall Fun event.
A horse-drawn wagon will travel on a loop throughout downtown Sun Prairie with Steve Meisner in the wagon, entertaining event attendees with traditional American polka music from 12-3 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, wagon rides will not be offered this year.
Check out the Scarecrow Contest display throughout downtown Sun Prairie.
Stop by the Farmer’s Market Information booth and receive a free mini or mid-size pumpkin. Pumpkins will be handed out to kids, beginning at 11 a.m. until they are gone.
Looking for more pumpkin fun? Check out the Big Pumpkin, and enter the Downtown Pumpkin Contest for your chance to win gift cards from downtown Sun Prairie businesses. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize for guesses that are closest to the weight of the Big Pumpkin. The 1st place prize winner will also win the Big Pumpkin.
Enjoy all that downtown Sun Prairie has to offer with special business promotions happening throughout the day.
Farmer’s Market hours be extended during the Fall Fun event. The Farmer’s Market will be open on Market Street from 7 a.m.- 1p.m. Visit the Sun Prairie Farmer’s Market Facebook page for more information about the mini and mid-size pumpkin giveaway.
Follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook for more event details: www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie
