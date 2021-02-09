The Sun Prairie High School Drama Club will perform “The Art Of Loving: A Cabaret,” online Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. The show is a collection of songs, dances, scenes and monologues that focus on love.
Arranged and performed by Sun Prairie High School students, the cabaret explores how love touches people’s lives in different ways and features a cast of 21 students.
“This show was a monumental experience, particularly given the current pandemic,” said Sun Prairie High School Junior Aleah Frank, director of the production. “Our primary focus was to develop and perform the absolute best production we could.”
With a diverse collection of performances, the show will feature an array of songs and styles, ranging from Disney to Shakespeare.
“We could not be more excited to work with such a talented and passionate group of professionals,” Frank said. “From the countless hours with the production staff to the digital rehearsals, this show will certainly be one to remember.”
With a nod to Valentine’s Day, the love-focused show will feature more than twenty iconic tunes, such as “I Can Hear The Bells,” from Hairspray, “Love Is An Open Door” from Disney’s Frozen, and “A Heart Full Of Love” from Les Miserables.
Performances will be broadcasted on the Sun Prairie Presents YouTube page and KSUN (Online, Charter 983 and TDS 13/1013. For more information, please contact 72451@sunprairieschools.org.
