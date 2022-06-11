10 Years Ago
June 14, 2012HM2 Rachel Floyd was presented with the 2012 Hospital Corpsman of the Year award at the Naval Reserve Center in Madison on Sunday, June 10.
The results of the recently released Arts and Economic Prosperity IV report found nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Dane County generate $145.5 million in annual economic revenue.
On Friday, June 8, the Sun Prairie High School recognized 480 students as successfully completing the requirements for graduation.
Complete with birthday cake, Saturday, June 9 marked the 175th anniversary of the founding of Sun Prairie by Augustus A. Bird. Sun Prairie celebrated with a small birthday party in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum at 115 E. Main.
DEATHS: Florence Renz, 93, June 10. Robert Eugene Hansen, 50, June 6.
25 Years Ago June 12, 1997
With personnel from the Sun Prairie YMCA looking on, the school board on Monday approved a five-year lease arrangement for the agency to use 8,316 square feet of the middle school building on South Street after students move out in January. (Note: in 2022, the YMCA is on the west side of town and the middle school became Prairie Phoenix Academy. The Academy will move to the current Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School building in fall 2022.)
Using references from pop music and Dr. Seuss, two graduates, Kristin Wurster and Amanda Blaska, addressed a capacity crowd at Sun Prairie’s Ashley Field during the Class of 1997 commencement exercises on Friday, when 307 graduates received diplomas.
The diversity of cultures and ethnics groups that call Sun Prairie home is now commemorated in a colorful display in front of Westside Elementary School. The artwork is the result of a semester-long service-learning project sponsored by the Dane County Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVPI) using a federal grant from the Corporation for National Community Service.
The City of Sun Prairie will allow requests for proposals (RFPs) to handle the city’s recycling and refuse collection, according to action taken Monday night by the city council’s Public Works Committee.
WEDDING: Lar Zajkowski to James Rebsamen, Dec. 28.
BIRTHS: Boys to Lisa and Bill Wagner, May 26; Ann and Rob Hamilton, June 4; Catherine Watts and Steven Brock, June 5; Renee and Timothy Krause, June 6; Annette and John Condron, June 9. A girl to Robin and Scott Newton, June 4.
DEATHS: Freda Westphal Nanscawen, 90, June 4. Elizabeth Ann Miller Humphrey, 62, June 6. Carly Ann Hamilton, June 4.
50 Years Ago June 15, 1972
A near capacity crowd attended the stormy school district meeting Monday night. The financial vote came about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. A proposal to increase the board membership from seven to nine members was defeated. Fees for inter-school athletic activities, driver’s ed and band instrument use are to be charged in the future. Much of the time was taken by citizens protesting the high school tax.
Dan Royle was named Publisher of the Year at the Wisconsin Press Association meeting last week. The Star-Countryman won eight awards.
Building permits for $448,170 worth of construction were issued in Sun Prairie during May of 1972.
The question of whether the Police Chief has the right to fingerprint tavern operators and bartender license applicants has been resolved. It is considered a part of the chief’s right to properly screen applicants, although there is no specific action of the City Council, requiring the procedure.
Valuation of the school band will be complete at Rock Falls, Ill. this Friday and Saturday.
Evergreen Savings & Loan has moved to its new location at 900 Windsor Street.
A feature tells of the Antique Collection of Mrs. Dale Rammel.
Linda Witt will graduate from the Madison General Hospital School of Nursing June 18.
Phillip N. Behrend, son of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph F. Behrend, was awarded the Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of California San Francisco, recently.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Wendt, Sr., observed their golden wedding anniversary, May 25.
WEDDINGS: Sharon Newman and Patrick J. Clark, June 10; Janis M. Gomez and Steven Haas, May 12.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Porter, June 1; Mr. and Mrs. John Pflaum, June 4; Mr. and Mrs. Giles Weisensel, June 5. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Gavin, June 7; Mr. and Mrs. David Evans, June 8; Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Kuehn, June 10.
DEATH: Ralph Kennedy, 46, Friday.
75 Years Ago
June 12, 1947St. Joseph’s Parish of East Bristol plans to celebrate its Centennial on June 22. The present church was built in 1890.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Wendt celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 25.
C.R. Langer is the new president of the Lions.
Five children will be confirmed at the Lutheran Church of Bristol on Sunday. The Rev. J.N. Walstad is the pastor.
Elizabeth Grausnick took part in the Milwaukee-Downer College boat races May 31. She was rowing on the junior crew.
At the Gamble Store, blue work shirts for men sell at $1.39. Men’s pants are $2.69 to $2.98. Boys’ overalls are on special at 99 cents. Girls’ dresses $1.00 to $1.59.
A summary of the Summer Sports Program is printed. Francis Sheehan is the director. Activities include softball, with four teams, Midget League using rubber baseballs, and a baseball team made up of players from other teams. There is also an art class.
At Edmen’s Grocery, jellybeans sell for 39 cents per pound.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Wolf, June 5.
DEATH: Thomas Helgeson, June 2.
100 Years Ago June 15, 1922
M. Breguet, a French airplane manufacturer, has startled the world by predicting that the day will come when future airplanes travel at a speed of over 650 miles per hour and at heights over six miles above the earth.
An English doctor, Prof. Alexis Carrel, claims that with ideal conditions, life could go on without death. He believes that less refined foods are an aid to good health.
There will be a barn dance at the Frank Bedner farm Wednesday night.
Eleven young people will graduate from Sacred Hearts School tonight (high school, sophomore year).
A.T. Week is opening a chiropractic office in the Bert Fuller residence on Bristol Street.
Five other barn dances are announced in this issue. They will be at the farms of C. Bostad, H. Fabrenkopf, J. Beck, E. Drunasky, and T. Conrad. (This time of year was probably a popular time because last year’s hay was mostly gone and the new crop would soon fill the barns again.)
DEATHS: Mr. R.V. Swain, June 8. Mrs. James Morehouse, 76, June 7.
125 Years Ago June 10, 1897
J.C. Fitch, undertaker, embalmer and funeral director, advertises that the use of his new funeral car (horse drawn) will be furnished without extra charge. Also, a lady attendant assists in embalming.
Mr. and Mrs. S.T. Burgess and little daughter were the victims of a runaway accident Monday afternoon. However, no one was seriously injured.
St. Joseph’s congregation of East Bristol will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their organization on Tuesday, June 15.
John Fetterle and Mark Gehrlein were injured when they fell about 18 feet after the staging gave way while working on a building at the farm of John Dolan in Bristol.
WEDDINGS: Lawrence Forster and Mary Starker at Bristol, June 8; Wenz Wagner and Johanna Wagner, June 7.