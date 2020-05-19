This combination photo shows, from left, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James before an NBA basketball game on Jan. 22, 2020, in New York, Jimmy Fallon at the Time 100 Gala on April 23, 2019, in New York and Kristen Bell at the world premiere of "Frozen 2" on Nov. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced that James, Fallon and Bell are among the 2020 Webby Award winners for internet excellence.