Two Birds Christmas Singalong Dec. 19

Join Marta Hansen and Clarisse Tobia in an annual Christmas Sing Along on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. This year it’s virtual instead of at Beans N Cream. It will be live on our YouTube Channel and folks can even make requests via the comment section. Folks are encouraged to make a hot cocoa, cozy up in their living rooms, and tune in for Christmas songs!
Event Link on FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1499896493733067
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/iZTZ4ffu2DE
Follow the Two Birds Duo on Facebook and subscribe to Two Birds Duo on YouTube.
