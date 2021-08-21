UW-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs is hosting writer and commentator David Brooks on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., at the UW Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall.
Free tickets for his presentation, “Policy and Politics with David Brooks,” are available via the Memorial Union Box Office. Audience members can choose to attend in person or watch the presentation virtually.
In addition to his talk, Brooks will meet with La Follette School students and campus and community leaders.
“We are thrilled to have David visit the UW–Madison campus,” said La Follette School Director and Professor Susan Webb Yackee. “He is an astute observer of policy, politics and foreign affairs, and we welcome his insights during this critical time in our country’s history.”
Brooks’ visit is made possible by the La Follette School’s Kohl Initiative, which was launched in May 2019 with a $10 million gift from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl.
Brooks has been an opinion columnist for the New York Times since 2003. He is a bestselling author and analyst on PBS NewsHour, National Public Radio’s All Things Considered and NBC’s Meet the Press. His fifth book, The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life, was published in 2019.
In 2018, Brooks joined the Aspen Institute to spearhead the Weave project, aimed at bridging the divisions among Americans and seeking a compelling common ground. He teaches at Yale University and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Brooks received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Chicago, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He is on the Board of Advisors for the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
Brooks is also UW–Madison’s Public Affairs Journalist in Residence, which is sponsored by University Communications, the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and the La Follette School of Public Affairs.