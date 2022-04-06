City of Sun Prairie celebrates Earth Month

The City of Sun Prairie will recognize Earth Day with a month of educational events, community activities, and sustainability initiatives.
The community will have opportunities to protect and preserve local spaces and volunteer activities.
Food Waste Warriors Presentations
Two student-led presentations on backyard composting. Students from Patrick Marsh Middle School will show how wasted food affects the community through their school action plan. Students will share home composting best practices, including the do's and don'ts of composting, bin placement and managemen, Attendees will have early access to the city's first-ever compost bin group purchase. Details for the following presentations include:
• Food Waste Warriors Presentation #1 (in-person) – Tuesday, April 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sun Prairie Public Library in the Community Room. Register here: https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com/event/backyard-composting
• Food Waste Warriors Presentation #2 (virtual) – Friday, April 22 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83630180781?pwd=bVlBcis3aGxtbmpvQksycU5teElldz09
This educational programming is a collaboration with the Sun Prairie Area School District and the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Composting bin sale
In partnership with Recycling Connections, a nonprofit that provides resources on waste reduction, recycling, and resource conversation, the city will sell compost bins at a discounted rate of $60. Bins will be on sale mid-April for pick-up on Saturday, May 7 at City Hall parking lot, 300 East Main St. Please visit the Earth Month page when the pre-order option is activated.
No Mow May
This conservation initiative encourages property owners to reduce mowing during May to provide foraging resources for pollinators that emerge in the spring. Bees are an essential part of ecosystems and the city wishes to increase pollinator-friendly habitat. On Tuesday, March 29, City Council adopted a resolution designating the month of May as “No Mow May”.
The city has temporarily suspended the enforcement of Chapter 8.36 – Noxious Weeds, regulation of length of lawn and grasses, or any other section that regulates the length of grass to allow pollinator species to emerge and early flowering plants to establish, which may result in ground-cover exceeding established ordinance height of 8-inches.
As part of the pilot program, residential properties are to participate and must follow all pilot guidelines including advanced registration with the City. Organizations and businesses interested in participating will be considered on a case-by-case basis due to the significant land area these entities may manage. Once May has ended, enforcement of Chapter 8.36 – Noxious Weeds will resume on Wednesday, June 1.
Earth Month is intended to bring the community together and collectively take steps in making Sun Prairie a more sustainable place for all. This has been made possible by collaboration from city staff Administration and the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with my colleagues and different organizations to offer such a variety of events and initiatives for the community to participate in,” said Scott Semroc, Sustainability Coordinator.
Residents and organizations can learn more about the “No Mow May” initiative and register their property at https://form.jotform.com/220884700591154.
For an activity schedule visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/2022EarthMonth.
For questions or comments on Earth Month, please contact Scott at ssemroc@cityofsunprairie.com or Cindy Burtley, Parks and Forestry Division Manager, at cburtley@cityofsunprairie.com.