Westside Elementary teachers and staff were missing their students and families so much that they decided to have a car parade on April 10 through the Westside neighborhoods.
The COVID-19 pandemic emergency order closed schools on March 18 until further notice.
The parade had over 50 cars participate. Westside Elementary School staff decorated their cars with signs telling their students how much they miss them. The school mascot, Willy the Wildcat took part. The Sun Prairie Police Department led the parade and the Sun Prairie EMS drove two ambulances and Sun Prairie Fire Department took part. City alders - Maureen Crombie and Mike Jacobs--also showed up to wave to the kids and families.
“There was a lot of love yesterday and yes, even a few tears,” said Stacy Darga, Westside Elementary School Site Coordinator.
Westside, home of the Wildcats, has a wonderfully diverse community of over 400 students that is committed to building and maintaining positive relationships with students and families.
