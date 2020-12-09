A musical Christmas Card from Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry

For the last 22 years, on the first Friday in December, a Christmas concert featuring the very best choirs in our community took place to benefit the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. Of course, COVID required a different course of action. In lieu of the concert, the Sun Prairie Food Pantry invites you view the volunteer inspired musical Christmas card on YouTube. Find the link at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Facebook page.
This musical Christmas card features food pantry volunteers and it is no coincidence that the six pantry volunteers represent the six founding churches of the Sun Prairie Food Pantry. The Sun Prairie Community Choir is also featured as we conclude our short video in the same way we concluded our concert over the past 22 years.
Thanks to your support, over the past 27 years, the Sun Prairie Food Pantry has grown into one of the largest and most accessible resources for those struggling with hunger in South Central Wisconsin. Please remember the Sun Prairie Food Pantry in your holiday giving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.