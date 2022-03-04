Sun Prairie DECA Family Fun Day is March 12

Join the fun the Sun Prairie DECA Family Fun Day on March 12.

 Getty Images

Sun Prairie DECA will hold a Family Fun Day on March 12 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at Sun Prairie High School.

This event is a chance for families to get out of the house and let the kids run around after a long winter.

Bouncy houses, mini golf, and lots of other activities will be available. Sun Prairie FFA will have a plant propagation station for kids to learn about plants and take one home.

Concessions and Glass Nickel Pizza will be available.

Admission is $4, kids under 3 get in for free. All proceeds go toward helping DECA students offset travel costs for national competition. Family Fun Day is sponsored by the Bank of Sun Prairie.

