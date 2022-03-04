Sun Prairie DECA Family Fun Day is March 12

Join the fun the Sun Prairie DECA Family Fun Day on March 12.
Sun Prairie DECA will hold a Family Fun Day on March 12 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at Sun Prairie High School.
This event is a chance for families to get out of the house and let the kids run around after a long winter.
Bouncy houses, mini golf, and lots of other activities will be available. Sun Prairie FFA will have a plant propagation station for kids to learn about plants and take one home.
Concessions and Glass Nickel Pizza will be available.
Admission is $4, kids under 3 get in for free. All proceeds go toward helping DECA students offset travel costs for national competition. Family Fun Day is sponsored by the Bank of Sun Prairie.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.