The tradition of businesses handing out calendars to customers goes back more than 100 years. While the actual calendars were at times only slightly larger than a business card, it was the images, roughly 15” x 21”, that drew people to pick one up.
Two Waterloo women – Adelaide Hiebel and Zula Kenyon – created hundreds of images for calendars produced at the Gerlach-Barklow Company, located in Joliet, Illinois.
Decades after the women’s works were produced, original calendar artwork and prints still catch the eye of collectors with originals being put up for sale for thousands of dollars.
Recently, the Waterloo Area Historical Society received a donation of 24 framed Hiebel prints, which were gifted to the group by a Sun Prairie couple. WAHS president Maureen Giese received a phone call April 24 from Greg Kamenberg, who was cleaning out the home of his deceased aunt and uncle.
Thomas and Betty Diener, of Sun Prairie, had been avid Hiebel collectors. As part of the couple’s wishes, if no family members wanted any of the Hiebel prints upon their deaths, the pieces were to be donated to the WAHS.
Giese said it was heartwarming to know the Dieners had named her as the person to contact to ensure the prints were donated to the historical society museum. The original note with instructions on who to give the prints to was also passed along to her.
The organization’s president could not ever recall meeting the Sun Prairie couple; Giese thinks they may have come to Waterloo’s 2009 sesquicentennial celebration where an art show of Hiebel and Kenyon’s work was displayed at The Mode.
“Many people have come here who are collectors of either Zula or Adelaide,” the WAHS president said.
Additionally, she said many Waterloo residents have Hiebel and Kenyon pieces in their homes as a way to commemorate the local artists.
Giese’s deceased husband, Ron Giese, was a devoted history researcher and had found information about the two Waterloo women who would later gain notoriety for their calendar images.
Kenyon had served as Hiebel’s mentor and was the one to help Hiebel obtain employment at the Illinois business. Artists were employed at Gerlach-Barklow to create original images that would later be used to create prints for the various calendars. According to his research, more than 400 pastel works were made by Hiebel during her time at the Illinois-based company.
Ron Giese research noted Hiebel’s earlier subjects were highly-romanticized images of women, “not other-worldly, but refined and innocent. She also painted women with horses and dogs, mothers with infants, small children in cute situations, landscape and national landmarks.”
One of her signature design choices was including bluebirds in many of her pieces.
Since the museum doesn’t have enough space to display the Hiebel works, it has decided to sell some. Giese said the Dieners had given permission to the organization to take this action if so desired. She plans to suggest the WAHS keep the pieces they like the most and sell the remainder as a fundraiser for the organization.
While the Diener collection may all be prints of the original artworks, the WAHS does have an original Hiebel piece in the museum – Lady Liberty. There is also a Kenyon original hanging from the wall, titled The Elk.
“This was all done with pastel, that’s chalk, and I couldn’t believe when I first volunteered here in 2004,” Giese said. “They are still in such good condition.”
